Hilliard Police Beat: Dec. 3

A man told the Hilliard Division of Police a handgun worth $470 was stolen at 9:37 a.m. Nov. 27 from a vehicle parked on the 4100 block of Heybridge Avenue.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• Two jackets and a wallet containing a debit card, a driver’s license and $4 were reported stolen at 4:13 a.m. Nov. 25 from a vehicle parked on the 5000 block of Cemetery Road. Property loss was reported at $205.

• A 26-year-old man told police he was assaulted at 8:43 p.m. Nov. 27 on the 4000 block of Main Street.

• A 32-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, at 8:56 p.m. Nov. 24 on the 4600 block of Cemetery Road.

• A 24-year-old man was arrested for aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor, at 12:48 a.m. Nov. 28 on the 4400 block of Ember Square.

• A 25-year-old woman was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 7:43 p.m. Nov. 29 on the 3900 block of Parkway Lane.