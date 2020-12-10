Hilliard City Schools will resume hybrid learning mode Dec. 14

Hilliard City Schools students will resume learning in hybrid mode Dec. 14.

The district announced the change on its website Dec. 10 and by automated telephone calls.

In hybrid mode, half of the district’s students attend in-person instruction and the other half practice remote learning..

The district began the academic year in hybrid mode but switched to eLearning 2.0 on Nov. 30 after Franklin County was downgraded to a "purple" Level 4, the highest level, on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System for measuring the risk of spread for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

As of Dec. 10, Franklin County was back at a "red" Level 3, and the district announced the resumption of hybrid learning.

The district’s website, hilliardschools.org, asks parents and guardians to continue home health assessments before allowing students to attend classes in person.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo