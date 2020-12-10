Hilliard Police Beat: Dec. 10

ThisWeek group

Hilliard Division of Police officers arrested a 54-year-old man for domestic violence and menacing, both fourth-degree misdemeanors, after responding to a call from a woman who said the man threatened to kill her at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 4 on the 4700 block of Drayton Road.

The woman called police after locking herself in a room.

Officers ordered the man to exit the residence and he eventually complied, according to the report.

A BB gun with a scope was found in a bedroom, according to police.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• A 36-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs at 5:05 p.m. Dec. 3 on the 5500 block of Cemetery Road.

• A 48-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 on the 3900 block of Smiley Road in Norwich Township.