Old Hilliard banners will honor military personnel, veterans in 2021

Veterans and active-duty military personnel will be honored on the streets of Hilliard next year thanks to a new Hometown Heroes program established by the city and Hilliard City Schools.

Beginning in February, banners depicting the faces of veterans and active-duty military personnel will be displayed on street-light poles in Old Hilliard.

The concept originated at Hilliard Davidson High School, which in January received the Purple Star Award from the Ohio chapter of the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission.

Related story:Hilliard Davidson wins Purple Star as ‘military-friendly’ school

Davidson was one of 94 schools among all grade levels in Ohio to receive the award for meeting criteria that includes military-friendly programs, recognitions and outreaches.

Lori Mongolier, a guidance counselor at Davidson, said the Purple Star Award was “earned through our efforts to help students who will serve in the military and students whose family members are active military members.”

After observing during the spring how high school athletics departments used banners to recognize athletes prevented from competing because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, organizers thought a similar partnership could be created among Hilliard's three high schools and the city to recognize those who have served in the military, Mongolier said.

Through the Hometown Heroes program, family members of any resident or former Hilliard student who served in or still serves in the military may purchase a banner that will be displayed in Old Hilliard during patriotic holidays, such as Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day, said David Ball, director of communications for Hilliard.

Veterans of active-duty personnel in the U.S. Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy and Marine Corps, as well as the National Guard and Reserves, are eligible.

Banners are $35 and available on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 200 eligible applicants.

When the banners are retired, they will be given to the families.

A photo of sufficient resolution must be provided to transfer to a 46-by-16-inch banner.

Two designs will be used to differentiate between veterans and active-duty personnel.

“We see this as a great opportunity to recognize those who have sacrificed on behalf of this country while building an additional partnership between the city and school district,” Ball said.

Banner sales began Dec. 9, and Jan. 13 is the deadline to be included for the first series of banner displays on Presidents Day.

Banners ordered after Jan. 13 will be displayed later in the year.

Applications are available on hilliardohio.gov. Search for "Hometown Heroes."

More:Military banner application

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo