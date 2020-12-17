Hilliard Police Beat: Dec. 17

ThisWeek group

A cellphone and tablet computer were reported stolen at 12:20 p.m. Dec. 8 from the 5400 block of Scioto Darby Road.

Property loss was reported at $600.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• A business on the 5300 block of Center Street reported $120 was stolen between 3 and 9 p.m. Dec. 8. The same business reported on Dec. 9 that money and checks for rent were stolen Dec. 5. Property loss was reported at $2,000.

• A license plate was reported stolen between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11 from a vehicle parked on the 5300 block of Wakefield Drive.

• Cables and cords, plug adapters and an audio interface, all worth $152, were reported stolen between noon Nov. 30 and 10:40 p.m. Dec. 11 from a building on the 3700 block of Lacon Road.