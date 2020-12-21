Bowling: Hilliard Bradley Jaguars girls team aims for first state berth

The Hilliard Bradley girls bowling team just missed out on its first state tournament berth last season.

With four starters back, the Jaguars are ready to break down that wall.

The girls finished sixth (3,029) of 16 teams in a Division I district at HP Lanes as Delaware (3,282) finished fourth to earn the final team-qualifying spot to state.

Bradley lost only one starter from that team and has been patiently waiting to get back into action because of delays in competition from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the players hope practice makes perfect.

“This year, we’ve basically had a month off (from competition) so we’ve been able to boost the freshmen up, help them out and get them ready for the season,” senior Olivia Johnson said. “With the players we have coming back, we should be a strong team.”

Johnson (175.2 average) and senior Callie Hribar (168.8) were both first-team all-league as the Jaguars won their second consecutive OCC-Cardinal Division title and placed seventh (3,151) at the sectional.

Also back are senior Katie Yabroff (147.5) and junior Madison Kennedy (139.7).

“We have four seniors this year (including Makayla Davis),” Hribar said. “We’ve all been working hard and have improved so much from last year. We play well as a team.”

Junior Maddy McKay, sophomore Morgan Higgins and freshmen Lydia Evans and Madison Lawrence round out the roster.

“We’re trying to get some consistency, and we’ve been working on different shots with the newer kids,” said John Thompson, who has led the boys and girls teams for 12 seasons. “The older kids have been helping with the younger kids. They know what we want.”

The boys team has eight seniors on its 11-member roster, including Brandon Dever. He was the only district participant for the boys, tying for 43rd (516) of 109 participants.

Dever (205.8) is a returning starter along with classmates Nick Curran (171.5), Zander Dietz (185.0) and Joe Dwyer (170.8) and junior Nick Caruso (180.7). Dever was first-team all-league a year ago.

Thompson likes the depth of the boys team, which finished 22nd (3,405) at the sectional as the top 16 teams advanced.

“We could probably go eight or nine deep on the boys team and possibly even have two varsity teams,” Thompson said. “I like the way we’ve looked.”

Seniors Jake Duffer, Nate Hubler, Troy Luhmkuhl and Devlin Schoelen, sophomore Jacob Wolford and freshman Carson Dever round out the roster.

The Jaguars are scheduled to open in the Holiday Baker Classic on Jan. 2 at TP Lanes in Bellefontaine.

Versatile athletes expected

to lead Davidson boys team

The Davidson boys team should be led by seniors Ben Curry and Kaden Miller – who are linemen on the football team – and sophomore Josh Crawford.

Miller averaged 162.2 last season, followed by Crawford (155.6) and Curry (153.9).

“It’s been a long journey,” Curry said of his bowling career. “Freshman year, I started on varsity. I’ve gotten a lot better. This is my best year yet. I’m very close to averaging 200.”

Senior Owen Savage returns after seeing limited varsity action, and senior Owen Forchione also should contribute along with freshmen Nicholas Bremer and Caelan Guthrie.

“Considering I have everyone above a 150, 155 average, I’m happy,” said coach Adrian Jasinski, who is in his 12th season. “If we have a season this year, we have a helluva shot to be good. I’ve worked with all of these guys and they’ve improved like crazy.”

Davidson finished 3-10 last season, then was 30th (3,131) at the Division I sectional as the top 16 teams advanced.

Key losses to graduation were Cameron Curry (team-high 175.3 average) and Dominic Williams (164.9). Cameron and Ben Curry are brothers.

The girls team finished 6-6 last season but was depleted by graduation and athletes who decided not to compete.

Sophomores Abby Pettis and Maggie Tighe are competing for the j.v. boys team.

Senior CiCi Keidel, who led the Wildcats last season with a 151.8 average, decided not to compete. A standout in softball, Keidel has committed to play that sport at Ohio University.

Also gone are 2020 graduates Riley Wolfinger (151.7) and Laurel King (151).

The Wildcats are scheduled to open Jan. 5 against Pickerington Central at Rule 3.

Panthers have strong

nucleus on boys squad

Darby has four bowlers back on the boys squad and will be looking for a fifth to complement those returnees.

Zach Brandewie (first-team all-OCC-Cardinal) and Will Mifsud are returning starters. They are joined by junior Mason Will and sophomore Brian Chum from a team that finished 12-4 overall last season.

“We have four strong bowlers, and we’re not sure who No. 5 will be,” said coach Jill Logan, who is in her third season leading the boys and girls teams. “We’re trying to get some kids off quarantine and get them in to see what they can do. This season has been different, that’s for sure.”

Seniors Gabe Clifton and Ethan Hawk, sophomores Mohammad Hassan and Connor Wike and freshman Jeremiah Clifton are competing for varsity time.

A year ago, the Panthers were fourth (3,759) at the sectional and 10th (3,505) at the district.

The girls team will be led by senior Lyndsey Seagraves (third-team all-league) and junior Emily Decker, who were starters on a team that finished 1-16.

Also back are sophomores Saturn Beard and Riley Skaggs, with freshman Hailey Hunter completing the roster.

“We’ll be looking to our four returning girls to be the key for us,” Logan said. “Hailey has bowled previously and should be an asset for us.”

The Panthers are scheduled to open Jan. 4 against Whitehall at Holiday Lanes.

“We’re hopeful that we can stay open and get to practice,” said Logan, whose team was 14th (2,796) at the sectional and 16th (2,425) at district. “Hopefully coming in to practice will help them. ... We’ve been split into pods and so there’s a smaller number of kids there and they’re getting a lot more individual attention. They’re getting many, many reps each night with only one bowler to a lane, so that helps a lot.”

