Standard Arms: Reynoldsburg graduate opens gun shop in Hilliard

Millimeters matter to a gunsmith and 28-year-old Ryan Huskey is careful to ensure the diameter of a replacement pin in a customer’s LCP .380 is a perfect match.

“It has been my goal to own a gun shop,” said Huskey, who realized his goal when Standard Arms, 3663 Fishinger Blvd., opened in late November.

The 3,125-square-foot retail store and gunsmith shop is in Hilliard, on the south side of Fishinger Boulevard in the Mill Run Center just west of Lowe’s, which is in Columbus.

The gun store was scheduled to open in May 2020 as Buckeye Arsenal and a banner outside the store last spring advertised its opening under that name. But a disagreement among the intended business partners delayed its opening, said Huskey, a 2011 graduate of Reynoldsburg High School.

Instead, he opened the business on his own under the new name Standard Arms, which is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic also was a hurdle and remains so, he said.

“(Inventory) trickles in and flows out,” Huskey said. “I can barely keep anything in stock.”

Demand remains high for firearms and ammunition while the ability to procure product remains subject to manufacturing and shipping interruptions connected to the pandemic, he said.

While he has few firearms to showcase and sell, Huskey said he is getting more business than he expected to customize, repair and modify firearms.

“I plan to expand the shop to handle the additional work,” said Huskey, who has one employee.

Huskey describes the store’s inventory as “high-end retail,” including 9mm Ruger models that sell for several hundred dollars each to Barrett .50-caliber rifles that retail for as much as $15,000.

The store is the first retail endeavor for Huskey, a 2013 graduate of the Pennsylvania Gunsmith School near Pittsburgh, but he has retail experience including working at a gun store in Virginia, near Washington, D.C.

Huskey said he explored a site in Gahanna because it was near Easton Town Center but could not find a location that met his needs and was properly zoned. He chose the Mill Run site in Hilliard because the zoning allows for a gun shop and the location near Interstate 270 provides good access, he said.

Standard Arms does not have a gun range but a range was once proposed just east of it at the former Jed’s Fireballs and Brew restaurant, 3799 Park Mill Run Drive.

What became Jed’s operated as a Damon’s restaurant for more than a decade. The property owner, Mill Run Partners LLC of Dublin, proposed a Point Blank Range and Gun Shop for the site in 2016 but the effort was not successful

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo