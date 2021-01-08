Hilliard police beat: Jan. 8

Hilliard police charged a 30-year-old Columbus man with theft and failure to comply, both first-degree misdemeanors, and a 30-year-old Columbus woman for theft, a misdemeanor, after police saw the two on a parking lot of an automobile repair and service shop on the 4500 block of Cemetery Road at 3:35 a.m. Dec. 31.

Police never pursed the man, but he fled after police observed him in the parking lot of the closed business, Hilliard Sgt. Kris Settles said.

An officer observed a suspicious vehicle on the parking lot of a closed business at 3:35 a.m. Dec. 31 but did not pursue the vehicle, Settles said.

The driver ran a red light at Cemetery and Leap roads before continuing south on Leap Road, according to a police report.

A short time later, police received a call from a resident on Earman Drive in the Darby Glen subdivision of an overturned vehicle in the caller’s backyard.

Police tracked footprints in the snowfall and found the male and female, who had minor injuries and were treated and released from Doctors West Hospital, Settles said.

According to the report, a hand saw and file were among the items in the debris at the crash scene. The occupants were found in the area of Charter Street in Columbus and about a quarter-mile south of the crash site.

The driver allegedly was cutting catalytic convertors from vehicles and had stolen property in the vehicle, according to police.

According to the accident report, the driver was “traveling faster than reasonable for hazardous road conditions" when the crash occurred on Scioto Darby Road, east of the four-way intersection at Scioto Darby Road, Leap Road and Darby Glen Boulevard.

The vehicle rolled several times in a ditch on the east side of Scioto Darby Road, demolishing a fence and several trees near the backyards of residences on Earman Drive.

In other Hilliard incident reports:

• A hair dryer and hair products were reported stolen between midnight and 2 a.m. Dec. 29 from a vehicle parked on 4800 block of Vinson Court. Property loss was reported at $200.

• A tackle box, car battery charger and an aluminum case with poker chips were reported stolen between 3 and 6 a.m. Dec. 30 from a vehicle parked on the 4000 block of Leap Road. Property loss was reported at $868.

• A 22-year-old man was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, at 8:40 p.m. Dec. 31 at Hilliard-Rome Road and Tinapple roads.

• Police reported an incident of vandalism discovered at 6:07 p.m. Dec. 15 at Hilliard’s Station Park, 4021 Main St. Police responded to a report of juveniles damaging a Christmas tree on display at the park. Police discovered three ornaments on the tree were broken.

The juveniles were identified and police spoke to the juvenile's' parents. No charges were filed.

• An 18-year-old man was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, at 8:12 p.m. Dec. 15 on the 5200 block of Jacob Way.

•A 45-year-old woman was arrested for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, at 11:35 p.m. Dec. 15 for disorderly conduct at Scioto Darby and Walcutt roads.

•A 60-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia at 5:30 a.m. Dec. 21 on the 3700 block of Main Street.

•A business on the 5500 block of Britton Parkway reported vandalism at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 17.