Hilliard class of 2021 graduates could walk at Huntington Park

Huntington Park is one potential commencement venue for Hilliard Bradley, Darby and Davidson graduates in the class of 2021, according to district leaders.

Hilliard City Schools Superintendent John Marschhausen told board members Jan. 11 he is “not confident” that the COVID-19 coronavirus conditions will improve enough by spring to allow for commencement ceremonies at the traditional location of the Jerome Schottenstein Center on the campus of the Ohio State University.

As of Jan. 11, Marschhausen said attendance is limited to 300 persons for events at the Schottenstein Center, ruling out the possibility of the venue being used for graduation ceremony. The facility also will be used as a coronavirus vaccination hub for Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center in the coming months.

The district’s high school stadiums also are not a viable option because of required capacity limitations, Marschhausen said.

Marschhausen said the district has reached out to Huntington Park as a possible venue.

The venue, home to the Triple-A Columbus Clippers baseball team, played host to homecoming events for Bradley, Darby and Davidson students in May.

Up to 1,600 guests would be permitted at Huntington Park, but the minor league baseball schedule has not yet been determined, Marschhausen said.

The district also has inquired whether Ohio Stadium or the Jesse Memorial Stadium on the Ohio State campus would be available, he said. Both are outdoor venues.

“We are committed to finding an outdoor venue for an appropriate commencement to celebrate,” Marschhausen said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo