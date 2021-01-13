Hilliard Police Beat: Jan. 14

ThisWeek group

A wallet containing credit cards and money was reported stolen to the Hilliard Division of Police between 5 p.m. Jan. 9 and 11:45 a.m. Jan. 10 from a vehicle parked on the 3200 block of Shoal Creek Lane.

Property loss was reported at $130.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• A 20-foot vehicle trailer worth $1,400 was reported stolen between 8:40 p.m. Jan. 9 and 4 p.m. Jan. 10 on the 4900 block of Scioto Darby Road.

• A business on the 3600 block of Lacon Road told police on Jan. 8 that a vehicle was stolen between July 24 and Jan. 8.

• A license plate was reported stolen at 6 p.m. Jan. 5 from a vehicle parked on the 6900 block of Bluebird Place.

• A business on the 4600 block of Cemetery Road reported that energy drinks worth $337 were stolen at 7 p.m. Jan. 7.

• A business on the 4000 block of Main Street reported bottles of liquor worth $400 were stolen between 11 and 11:15 a.m. Jan. 9.

• A 58-year-old man was arrested for public indecency, a misdemeanor, at 4:47 p.m. Jan. 7 on the 4200 block of Avery Road.

• A 40-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor assault at 10:22 a.m. Jan. 8 on the 4900 block of Scioto Darby Road.

• A 32-year-old woman was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 5:35 p.m. Jan. 8 on the 3600 block of Park Mill Run Drive.

• A 33-year-old man was arrested for drug abuse at 4:28 a.m. Jan. 9 at Cemetery and Leap roads.