Hilliard Police Beat: Jan. 20

ThisWeek group

Several instances of shoplifting involving alcohol and cigarettes from different locations recently were reported to the Hilliard Division of Police:

• Alcohol worth $34 was reported stolen at 5:50 a.m. Jan. 12 from a business on the 3700 block of Main Street.

• Cigarettes worth $118 were reported stolen between 4 and 4:15 p.m. Jan. 12 from a business on the 5300 block of Cemetery Road.

• An employee of a business on the 4200 block of Cemetery Road told police a beer worth $2 was stolen at 12:42 a.m. Jan. 15.

• Alcohol worth $309 was reported stolen between 6 and 6:15 p.m. Jan. 14 from a business on the 4600 block of Cemetery Road.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• Electronics, including a Wi-Fi router, microphone and prepaid cellphone, all worth a total of $1,149, were reported stolen between 1:25 and 1:40 p.m. Jan. 13 from a business on the 4200 block of Trueman Boulevard.

• A man told police on Jan. 15 that a smart watch worth $300 was stolen between Dec. 21 and Dec. 30 from a residence on the 4800 block of Heath Trails Road.

• A 27-year-old man was arrested for aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor, at 1 a.m. Jan. 14 on the 4600 block of Point Pleasant Drive.

• A 36-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 6:10 p.m. Jan. 14 at Britton Parkway and Cemetery Road.