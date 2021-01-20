New office space, restaurant planned in Old Hilliard

New offices are expected to open for lease by April 1 at the Junction by Westwood, an 8,200-square-foot building at 5460 Franklin St., adjacent to the entrance of the Heritage Rail Trail in Old Hilliard.

The second phase of the project will include a restaurant that is expected to open this summer, said Andy Warnock, co-founder of Westwood Collective, a development company that also opened Legacy Smokehouse in late 2018 at 3987 Main St. in Old Hilliard.

Like Legacy Smokehouse, which once was a residence and vintage bookstore, Westwood Collective is repurposing a structure into a new use.

The Franklin Street building will be converted from its warehouse use into what Warnock described as “an incubator” for local entrepreneurs and small businesses, as well as co-working areas.

Westwood Collective is spending “north of $250,000” to renovate the structure after purchasing it from the Hilliard Development Corp.

The building will receive “significant exterior updates,” including a new roof, new garage doors, lighting enhancements, repainting and asphalt repairs, Warnock said.

The parking lot for the building will be shared with the public, providing additional parking opportunities for the Center Street Market, 5354 Center St., and other nearby venues.

“Old Hilliard has a history, and that history should be preserved," Warnock said. "We accomplished that with the Legacy Smokehouse."

Warnock said he is “on the doorstep of a deal” for a particular restaurant to open in the Junction.

He described it as “family friendly.”

The restaurant will provide a dining option for residents, as well as tenants and users of the Junction, Warnock said.

A part of the Junction also will be used by the city of Hilliard for operation and maintenance of its parks-and-recreation facilities and will serve as “an ideal public-private partnership,” Warnock said.

Hilliard economic-development director David Meadows said the agreement between Westwood Collective and the Hilliard Development Corp. “creates significant opportunities” for the creation and nurturing of new businesses and shared workspace concepts.

“It will also add vibrancy to Old Hilliard with a new restaurant, as well as improve the aesthetics of the area,” Meadows said.

The Junction's shared spaces for lease will include access to a variety of amenities, beginning at $99 a month, Warnock said. Six private offices also will be available for lease.

Inquiries about the Junction may be made by emailing info@westwoodcollective.com or calling 614-363-1618.

In addition to Legacy Smokehouse and the Junction, Westwood Collective is working on another previously announced project east of Old Hilliard.

The 17,000-square-foot Westwood Field House will be on the east side of Brown Park Drive, north of Cemetery Road.

Previous story:Developer plans field house with basketball and volleyball courts in Hilliard

It will include two high school-regulation basketball courts and four high school-regulation volleyball courts, locker rooms and a “party room” available for corporate events or family celebrations, Warnock said.

“We expect to break ground in about 60 days,” Warnock said

