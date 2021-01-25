Notebook: Hilliard Darby Panthers boys basketball team showing toughness

Like many programs in the area, the Hilliard Darby boys basketball team has been affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Panthers have had to postpone contests and cancel several practices, but coach Chris Maul believes his team has the potential to remain a threat in the OCC-Cardinal Division.

Darby was 2-6 overall and 1-3 in the league before playing Marysville on Jan. 22.

Gio Roberts scored a career-high 26 points in leading the Panthers to a 62-60 overtime win at Dublin Jerome on Jan. 16. Cam Gilkerson had 14 points, and Matt Sech and Javi Quimba each scored 11.

“We were off for 10 days and only had one practice (before playing Jerome),” Maul said. “These kids battle. We’ve had close games all year. We’ve been in them. We just haven’t found a way to win and today we did.”

Sech scored 18 points and Roberts had 17 in a 60-55 loss to visiting Thomas Worthington on Jan. 19.

Darby visits Upper Arlington on Jan. 30 and plays host to Olentangy Berlin on Feb. 2 in a league contest.

“There are no easy games on our schedule,” Maul said. “It makes the kids fight hard and play hard, so we’ll go with it.”

•The Bradley boys basketball team didn’t seem to suffer any adverse effects from a coronavirus quarantine at the start of the new year.

The Jaguars were in quarantine from Jan. 3-16, then beat Upper Arlington 58-29 on Jan. 19 in an OCC-Central contest despite having only two days of practice.

Keaton Norris scored 17 points and Cade Norris had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Bradley, which improved to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in the OCC-Central. It was the 60th consecutive league victory for the Jaguars entering a Jan. 22 rematch at UA.

A.J. Mirgon had 11 points and Jeb Bischoff added nine.

Despite the quarantine, Bradley moved into the top spot in last week's Division I state poll with seven first-place votes, ahead of No. 2 Cincinnati Elder (3 first-place votes). Other central Ohio squads in the top 10 were Gahanna (4) and Westerville Central (8).

The Jaguars have back-to-back OCC-Central games against Davidson on Jan. 29 (home) and Jan. 30 (away) before playing at Groveport on Feb. 2.

–Scott Hennen

•After a quarantine because of COVID-19, the Davidson boys basketball team was scheduled to return to practice Jan. 24 and resume game action Jan. 26 against Olentangy.

The Wildcats entered the game 3-3 overall. They are 1-2 in the OCC-Central as they prepare to face Bradley on Jan. 29 at home.

Jared Frey was averaging a team-high 16.7 points through six games, followed by Jayden Nervis (13.8), Ryan Paris (9.7) and Peyton Frey (9.3).

Nervis (6.8) and Peyton Frey (5.5) led in rebounding.

–Frank DiRenna

•The Davidson boys bowling team got a confidence-boosting victory by beating previously unbeaten Gahanna 2,273-2,154 on Jan. 12 at Ten Pin Alley.

Kaden Miller led the Wildcats with a 442 two-game series, followed by Ben Curry (391), Caelen Guthrie (367) and Nicholas Bremer (356).

“The team is on a high since they beat Gahanna,” coach Adrian Jasinski said. “We’re 4-1 (before Jan. 22). I like it. Last year we were 3-10. We’re a step ahead already. I knew we had a good team. We just had to get them to click.”

Davidson beat Groveport 2,130-2,088 on Jan. 20 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. Guthrie led the Wildcats with a 390, followed by Bremer (361), Miller (350) and Owen Savage (348).

Through eight games, Miller (195.5 average), Curry (185.4) and Guthrie (181.6) were leading the way for Davidson.

The Wildcats were 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the COHSBC-B before facing Thomas on Jan. 22.

–Frank DiRenna

•The Bradley boys bowling team had three players averaging above 190 before facing Worthington Kilbourne on Jan. 22.

Nick Caruso (202.3) led the boys, who were 4-0 overall and in the COHSBC-B and 1-0 in the OCC-Cardinal before meeting the Wolves. Caruso was followed by Zander Dietz (191.5) and Brandon Dever (190.8).

Olivia Johnson (193.1) led the girls, who were 5-0 overall and in the COHSBC-B and 1-0 in the OCC-Cardinal before facing Kilbourne. Callie Hribar was at 184.3 and Maddie McKay was at 171.3.

The Jaguars are scheduled to compete against Berlin on Jan. 29 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl and Delaware on Feb. 2 at Penn Lanes in OCC-Cardinal matches.

–Scott Hennen

•The Darby wrestling team evened its OCC-Cardinal record at 1-1 by defeating Berlin 40-24 on Jan. 14.

Landry Lee (132 pounds), Nathan Morris (145) and Woody Saadeh (138) had pins for the Panthers, who competed against Olentangy on Jan. 21 in a league dual.

Carter Slubowski (106) earned a major decision, Ahmed Amawi (113) won by forfeit and Eric Cathala (182) won by disqualification against Berlin, while Joshua DiGioa (152), Henry Le (120), Zack Lithiluxa (126) and Matthew Taphorn (170) all earned decisions.

The Panthers play host to Bradley on Jan. 28 and compete in a tri at Kettering Alter on Jan. 30.

–Scott Hennen

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports