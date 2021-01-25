St. Charles graduate Kristo Strickler picked by Houston Dynamo FC in MLS SuperDraft

Kristo Strickler, a 2017 St. Charles graduate from Hilliard, was selected 30th overall in the MLS SuperDraft on Jan. 21 by Houston Dynamo FC.

However, before he travels to Houston, Strickler will complete his career as a forward at Virginia Tech. His senior season was moved from last fall to this spring because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re still hammering out some of the details, but I will be reporting (to Houston) in May,” Strickler said. “I’m staying at Virginia Tech until the remainder of the spring season. I’ll be here playing in the most competitive league in the country, (the ACC), and I’ll be super-fit when I report in May.”

In his three years with the Hokies, Strickler has 27 goals and nine assists in 67 games.

As a junior, he led his team in goals (11) and points (25) and added three assists. He was second-team all-ACC for the second time as the Hokies finished 10-6-3 and qualified for their fifth consecutive NCAA tournament.

“I was there with all of my (college) teammates and we were looking at a stat-tracker on our phones and refreshing,” Strickler said of the draft, in which he was the third pick of the second round. “Then one of my teammates said, ‘Kristo, you’re going to Houston!’ Everyone started chanting ‘Hou-ston! Hou-ston! Hou-ston!’ It was great.

“It’s always been a dream, and my parents (Chuck and Jojo Strickler) were there to share it. It’s great to see that hard work can really pay off like that.”

