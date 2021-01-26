Hilliard Davidson High School will serve as one of two vaccination sites for Franklin County educators

Hilliard Davidson High School at 5100 Davidson Road is one of two sites that will used Feb. 2-5 to vaccinate educators in Franklin County in partnership with state and local health departments.

The COVID-19 coronavirus vaccination clinic will be set up in the Davidson field house, said Stacie Raterman, director of communications for Hilliard City Schools.

All students will be moved to remote learning Feb. 4-5, Raterman said.

“We are proud to serve as a site to vaccinate not only our teachers but teachers from across central Ohio,” said Superintendent John Marschhausen. “This moves us one step closer to bringing our students back in full time.”

The shift to remote learning on Feb. 4-5 is to protect against a potential shortage in substitute teachers, bus drivers and other staff as the COVID-19 vaccine has side effects in some recipients, according to a district announcement.

The other COVID-19 clinic for educators is in Reynoldsburg, Raterman said.

