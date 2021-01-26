New artificial turf, track approved for Hilliard Bradley High School sports complex

The artificial turf on the athletics field at the Hilliard Bradley High School sports complex will be replaced this spring at the conclusion of the lacrosse season, according to Hilliard City Schools officials.

In addition to the turf replacement, a new track will be constructed at the sports complex adjacent to the high school, 2800 Walker Road.

Hilliard school board members unanimously approved the nearly $1.3 million project Jan. 25.

The original artificial turf has been in place since Bradley opened in 2009, Deputy Superintendent Mike McDonough said.

“The lifespan (of the original artificial field) is eight to 12 years, (and) we have done some remediation (at the current field),” McDonough said.

The district will pay Hellas Construction Inc. just under $1.3 million, including up to a 5% contingency, to replace the artificial turf and build the new track.

The project will be funded in part with lease revenue from cellular towers on district property, McDonough said.

The district will use $500,000 of such revenue toward the construction project, he said.

Hellas Construction built artificial-turf fields at Hilliard Darby and Davidson high schools for $1.6 million, including a 5% contingency, in 2017, when each facility was converted from natural grass.

McDonough said the replacement artificial turf at Bradley “is similar to that at Darby and Davidson,” including pads under the surface to absorb contact with the ground.

The price “is comparable” to those for Darby and Davidson, if construction of the track were subtracted from Bradley’s project, he said.

Bradley’s final home lacrosse game is scheduled May 12.

“We can get started the next day” and finish the project by the start of the football season in August, McDonough said.

Bradley athletics director Nick Van Dyne lauded district leadership and the partnership with Hellas Construction to advance the project.

"We are excited to give our student athletes and performing-arts members, as well as coaches and directors, the opportunity to practice and compete on a safe and high-quality playing surface," Van Dyne said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo