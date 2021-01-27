Hilliard Police Beat: Jan. 27

ThisWeek group

Two Hilliard girls, ages 15 and 12, recently were charged with grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, after the girls allegedly stole an idling vehicle that its owner chased in another vehicle to south Columbus, according to the Hilliard Division of Police.

The 15-year-old girl has “a prior history” with Hilliard police, said Andrea Litchfield, a police spokeswoman.

The vehicle’s owner told police it was stolen at 4:38 p.m. Jan. 19 from a residence on the 4800 block of Princess Diana Court in the Avery Estates subdivision.

The owner had left the vehicle idling in the driveway and saw it backing away from the residence, Litchfield said.

The man ran after the vehicle and then used another vehicle to begin pursuing it, she said.

The owner called 911 and gave police turn-by-turn directions as he followed the vehicle onto interstates 270, 70 and 71, Litchfield said. It exited at Greenlawn Avenue, she said.

With assistance from a Columbus Division of Police helicopter, officers spotted the vehicle at Buchanan and Van Buren drives in Columbus.

Hilliard detectives, who had been investigating recent motor-vehicle thefts, responded to the 911 call and circulated the area where the vehicle had been abandoned, Litchfield said.

The two girls were found walking there and were identified by the detectives, who had had prior contact with them, Litchfield said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• A man told police on Jan. 20 that an ATV worth $2,000 was stolen between 12:45 and 12:55 p.m. Jan. 9 on the 2700 block of Hilliard-Rome Road.

The ATV was recovered Jan. 25 after a person called police to report he had traded a trailer for the ATV through a website but later realized the ATV had been reported stolen.

• A vehicle worth $10,000 was reported stolen at 7:22 p.m. Jan. 20 on the 5300 block of Dutchess Lane.

• A business on the 4000 block of Parkway Lane reported Jan. 21 that fraudulent information was used Jan. 16 to lease equipment worth $1,561.

• A 59-year-old man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, at 8:22 p.m. Jan. 20 at Trueman Boulevard and Trueman Court.

• A 43-year-old woman was arrested for receiving stolen property, a felony, at 4:25 a.m. Jan. 24 at Hilliard-Rome and Tinapple roads.