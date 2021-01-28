Three Hilliard Online Academy students star in astronomy-themed art contest

Three students from Hilliard City Schools, each enrolled in the Hilliard Online Academy, were among those recently recognized in the AstroArt contest presented by the Department of Astronomy and the Center for Cosmology and AstroParticle Physics at Ohio State University.

Doniyor Davranov, 9, a third-grader at Hilliard Horizon Elementary School, won first place in his age group for his painting of “The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn,” depicting those planets on the winter solstice in 2020, the closest the two gas giants had passed in four centuries.

Two other students received honorable mentions in their age category.

Kawin Pandiyan, 9, a fifth-grader at Horizon, created a 3D artwork depicting the earth and a satellite. It included a Saturn V rocket.

Xohana Lemos, 10, a fifth-grader at Scioto Darby Elementary School, made a painting called “Remembering Home,” showing an astronaut in space holding a snow globe with planet Earth inside it.

“I wanted to show that an astronaut missed their family. When an astronaut goes on a mission, they might feel lonely or sad because they miss their families,” Xohana said.

Xohana's mother, Karla, said her daughter has always had an interest in art “since she was little.”

“She’s drawing all the time, (and) it evolved from crayons to painting," she said.

Kawin said he likes learning about the stars and planets and was eager to enter the contest.

The contest was “a great opportunity,” he said.

“(Kawin) likes to draw,” including recreating comic books, said his mother, Vadivukarasi Rangaswamy.

The Davranov family declined to be interviewed for this story.

Christine Hernon, a gifted intervention specialist at Brown Elementary School and the Hilliard Online Academy, said she encouraged her students to enter the contest.

“As a gifted intervention specialist, I am always looking for the next new thing that our students can do beyond the classroom to develop their skills and interest,” Hernon said.

The Buckeye State was well represented in the AstroArt contest.

Two of the four first-place winners were from Ohio; the other two were from India and Nigeria.

Five of the 10 honorable mention recipients were from Ohio.

The four age groups for the contest that closed Dec. 19 were 5-9, 10-13, 14-17 and 18-up.

The winner in 5-9 age group received a glow-in-the-dark solar system and star projector; those in the other age groups won either a Celestron telescope or a laser planetarium projector.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo