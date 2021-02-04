Hilliard Police Beat: Feb. 4

ThisWeek group

Hilliard Division of Police officers arrested three boys Jan. 28 in connection to the theft of three vehicles, continuing an early-year trend, according to police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

"Seven juveniles (since the start of the year) have been charged with either (receiving stolen property) or theft of an automobile," Litchfield said.

In the Jan. 28 incident, two 16-year-old boys and one 17-year-old boy were involved.

The first vehicle was owned by a delivery driver at a pizzeria on Main Street. The owner said he saw another vehicle – also later determined to be stolen – with four boys pull up to his. Some of the boys got into his vehicle and both left the parking lot.

At 6:15 p.m. the same evening, officers responded to another pizzeria on Main Street after a man said he left his sedan idling to pick up a pizza and found the vehicle gone when he returned. He provided a similar description of the boys involved in the first reported theft, police said.

At 8:11 p.m., officers searching the area saw two of the vehicles heading south on Hilliard-Rome Road, and both vehicles fled from police, according to Litchfield.

Because of a power surge at Hilliard-Rome and Roberts roads, the traffic light at the intersection was not active, creating heavy congestion and impeding officers from stopping the vehicles, Litchfield said. Officers did not pursue the vehicles through traffic.

Both vehicles soon found were found unoccupied, and the three boys were found at Roberts Road and Walcutt roads in Columbus. All three were arrested, police said.

A Columbus Division of Police helicopter assisted in the search.

Charges included theft, receiving stolen property and failure to comply with the order of a police officer.

The third stolen vehicle eventually was recovered by Columbus police Jan. 30 on Cordell Avenue.

Additional charges and arrests in connection to the case are possible, Litchfield said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• A cellphone and prescription glasses were reported stolen between midnight and 8 a.m. Jan. 30 from a vehicle parked on the 3800 block of Kul Circle South. Property loss was reported at $1,250.

• A utility trailer worth $3,500 was reported stolen at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29 on the 3800 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.

• Three catalytic converters were reported stolen between 5 p.m. Feb. 1 and 7:30 a.m. Feb. 2 from three vehicles parked on the 3900 block of Parkway Lane. Property loss was reported at $6,600.

• A woman told police $2 was stolen between 8 p.m. Jan. 26 and 11:15 a.m. Jan. 27 from a vehicle parked on the 4100 block of Railton Street.

• A 19-year-old man was arrested by police for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 11:43 p.m. Jan. 26 at Hilliard-Rome and Tinapple roads.

• A 22-year-old man was arrested for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a felony, at 4:42 a.m. Jan. 29 on the 3600 block of Main Street.

• A 23-year-old man was arrested for felony trafficking in drugs at 12:08 a.m. Jan. 31 at Alton Darby Creek and Roberts roads.

• A 34-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 5:58 p.m. Jan. 31 at Davidson and Leppert roads.