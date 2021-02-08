Hilliard City Schools could return to all in-person learning March 15

Hilliard City Schools could return all students to classrooms by the middle of March.

Superintendent John Marschhausen on Feb. 8 proposed to the school board that the district transition to an “all-in” in-person mode of education March 15.

The district has been in a hybrid, part-time in-person learning mode since December.

The move is based on four pillars: the successful vaccination of teachers and staff, a continued decline in reported COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the district, a continued decline in COVID-19 positivity rate and internal school-district data remaining proportional to community data.

The March 15 return date is subject to change and the district must “retain the ability to pivot” and change based on any change in data, Marschhausen said.

Marschhausen said he will hold a virtual community Zoom session at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 to publicly present the plan.

He said he also will meet with faculty and members of the OAPSE and Hilliard Education Association unions before submitting the restart plan to Franklin County Public Health officials.

Marschhausen said he plans to submit the restart plan Feb. 22 to the school board for formal action.

Even if students return to buildings, other school events remain “off” and the district will maintain a no-visitor policy, he said.

“I think this is the best we can do with the information we have. I’m excited to get our kids back (to school),” board member Brian Perry said.

