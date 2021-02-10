Hilliard Police Beat: Feb. 10

ThisWeek group

An aggravated robbery was reported to the Hilliard Division of Police at 11:18 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Speedway service station, 4232 Cemetery Road.

A clerk told officers a man who said he had a gun demanded cash and then fled on foot, said police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

Officers established a perimeter but did not find the man, who was described as wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, a beanie hat and blue surgical mask.

As of Feb. 10, the case remained under investigation.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• Possessions were reported stolen between 4 and 4:30 a.m. Feb. 1 from a vehicle parked on the 1600 block of Alton Darby Creek Road. Property loss was reported at $87.

• A 29-year-old man was arrested for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony charge, at 9:45 p.m. Feb. 4 at Cemetery Road and Trueman Boulevard.

• A 42-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 12:22 p.m. Feb. 6 on the 4000 block of Britton Parkway.