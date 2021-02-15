Girls Basketball: Hilliard Bradley's Chloe Callahan scores 1,000th career point

Chloe Callahan became the second Hilliard Bradley girls basketball player to reach 1,000 career points.

Callahan, a senior, scored 27 points to reach the milestone Feb. 12 during a 53-28 win over Olentangy Orange in OCC-Central Division play.

Callahan was fouled making a basket with 1 minute, 29 seconds left in the contest and made the free throw to complete the three-point play for her 1,000.

"I'm happy for Chloe because she has worked so hard," said coach Steve De Dent, whose team improved to 12-7 overall and 7-3 in the league. "We had been watching it (the approach to 1,000 points) for a couple of weeks, and we were hoping she could get it at home."

Meredith Miller, a 2015 graduate, finished her career with 1,120 points.

