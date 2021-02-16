All seven candidates for Hilliard City Council certified to run in November

All seven candidates who filed petitions to run for Hilliard City Council have been certified to appear on the Nov. 2 general-election ballot.

The petitions were validated Feb. 16, said Jeff Mackey, manager of petitions and campaign finance for the Franklin County Board of Elections.

Four Democrat candidates and three Republican candidates will vie for four seats – each currently held by a Republican.

Because four or fewer candidates met the Feb. 3 filing deadline for each party, equal to the number of open seats, no primary election on May 4 will be necessary and all seven candidates have advanced to the general election, Mackey said.

Hilliard's party-affiliated primary elections for council are a rarity in central Ohio, and a primary is necessary only when the board of elections certifies the petitions of more than two Republican or Democrat candidates for each council seat up for election.

The certified Democrats are Tina Cottone, Ruth Miller, Sarah Schregardus and Jordan D. Smith.

Schregardus ran for council in 2017, and Cottone ran in 2019.

Smith previously filed petitions to run for council in 2015 and in 2019, but both times, his petitions were not certified.

Miller is seeking her first elected office.

Only one Democrat serves on Hilliard City Council: Cynthia Vermillion, who was elected in 2019 and is the first Democrat elected to council since 1989.

On the Republican side, the certified candidates are incumbents Les Carrier and Andy Teater and Peggy Hale.

Teater is completing his first four-year term after serving 12 years on the Hilliard City Schools board.

Carrier was elected to council in 2013 and is completing his second term.

The other two council members up for election, Tom Baker and Kelly McGivern, both Republicans, are not seeking reelection“I feel like nine years is long enough for a representative to serve," Baker said.

“It has been an honor to serve the residents of Hilliard for the last 14 years, (but) it is time for new ideas and new individuals to step up and serve,” McGivern said.

