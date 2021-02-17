Hilliard Police Beat: Feb. 17

ThisWeek group

A worker at an office on the 4600 block of Trueman Boulevard told the Hilliard Division of Police that 225 rounds of ammunition, vitamins and toys and grooming equipment for a dog were stolen at 1:18 p.m. Feb. 12.

Property loss was reported at $475.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• A store on the 4000 block of Britton Parkway reported Feb. 10 that merchandise worth $913 was stolen between 4:40 and 5 p.m. Jan. 25, four bottles of liquor, worth $410, were stolen between 3:47 and 3:53 p.m. Feb. 3, liquor worth $325 was stolen between 8:10 and 8:15 p.m. Jan. 22 and that liquor worth $284 was stolen between 7:07 and 7:15 p.m. Jan. 21. The same store reported Feb. 11 that liquor worth $433, including Dom Perignon champagne, was stolen at 6:55 p.m. Feb. 3.

• A woman reported Feb. 13 that a debit card was stolen between 3 and 3:10 p.m. Feb. 12 from the 4800 block of Prince Charles Way, and it was used to make purchases.

• Checks were reported stolen between 9 p.m. Feb. 12 and 3:25 p.m. Feb. 13 from a vehicle parked on the 4300 block of Lambert Street.

• A woman told police $40 was stolen between 10 p.m. Feb. 13 and 9:30 a.m. Feb. 14 from a vehicle parked on the 4200 block of Ravenna Loop.

• A 19-year-old woman was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, at 11:28 a.m. Feb. 11 at Main and Norwich streets.

• A 43-year-old woman was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, at 10:03 p.m. Feb. 11 on the 4500 block of Cemetery Road.

• A 38-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 2:54 a.m. Feb. 13 on the 4200 block of Cemetery Road.

• A 19-year-old man was arrested for receiving stolen property, a felony, at 4:18 a.m. Feb. 13 at Britton Parkway and All Seasons Drive.

• A 30-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 9:47 p.m. Feb. 13 at Lyman Drive and David Meeks Way.