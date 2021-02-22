Boys Lacrosse: Dave Ames named coach at Hilliard Davidson

Dave Ames has been approved by the school board to take over the Hilliard Davidson boys lacrosse program.

He succeeds Adam Beasley, who stepped down in September after coaching the Wildcats since 2017. The 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m excited,” Ames said. “These kids are hard workers. I know a lot of them. A lot of them played for me in their youth. It’s a good opportunity. It’s a great group of kids. We’re going to have fun and we’re going to work hard.”

Ames, 45, was an assistant coach at Dublin Jerome from 2005-14 and again in 2016. He helped guide the Celtics to seven state title games and three championships.

Davidson opens the season March 23 at Jerome.

Ames also was the first coach of the Westerville North club team in 2003. He led the Warriors for two seasons, guiding them to the Division III state tournament in 2004.

He also has coached at the club and youth levels and helped form a youth program, the Hilliard Predators, in 2015.

Ames is a 1994 graduate of the Rivers School in Weston, Massachusetts, and played collegiately at Bentley and Arizona.

Under Beasley, the Wildcats went 36-25 overall and 16-5 in OCC-Central Division play. They shared the league title with Dublin Coffman and Upper Arlington in his first season.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank