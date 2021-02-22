Notebook: Hilliard Davidson Wildcats wrestlers have high hopes for postseason

Lee Wilson is looking forward to his first postseason as coach of the Hilliard Davidson wrestling team.

The Wildcats will compete in a 12-team Division I sectional Feb. 27 at Upper Arlington. The top four finishers in each weight class advance to district March 6 and 7 at Darby.

“I love the sport,” Wilson said. “I could have been dealt the best team in the world, but with all the circumstances this year it’s been less than what we wished for. We’re just trying to make everything out of what we have now.”

At district, the top four finishers in each weight class advance to state March 13 and 14 at Darby. The usual site of the state tournament, Ohio State’s Value City Arena, was not available because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Although his team has lacked depth, Wilson believes several wrestlers have an opportunity to advance in the postseason.

Sophomore Richard Lawrence, who went 2-2 at 182 pounds last season at district, is seeking a return trip likely at the same weight.

“I hope to make it to state this year,” Lawrence said. “I have to keep working on top. I have to keep getting better every day.”

Sophomore Wyatt Moore, who went 1-2 last season at 120 at district, also is in pursuit of a return trip. He has been competing at 120 and 126.

Wyatt Sherer (106), Ethan Riegel (132), Quin Hopping (138) and Josh Henderson (152) are other district hopefuls.

“If we wrestle like we can, we can pull things together and hopefully get a few guys out of there,” Wilson said. “I just hope we wrestle hard and keep competing.”

•Chloe Callahan became the second Bradley girls basketball player to score 1,000 career points.

The senior scored 27 points to reach the milestone Feb. 12 during a 53-28 win over Olentangy Orange in OCC-Central Division play.

Callahan was fouled making a basket with 1 minute, 29 seconds left in the contest and made the free throw to complete the three-point play for her 1,000th point.

“I’m happy for Chloe because she’s worked so hard,” said coach Steve De Dent, whose team finished 7-2 in the league. “We’d been watching (her approach to 1,000 points) for a couple of weeks, and we were hoping she could get it at home.”

Meredith Miller, a 2015 graduate, finished her career with 1,120 points.

The 13th-seeded Jaguars were 12-7 overall before playing 14th-seeded Olentangy Liberty on Feb. 19 in the second round of the Division I district tournament. The winner faced fifth-seeded Watterson or 30th-seeded Northland in a district semifinal Feb. 24 at the home of the better seed.

The district final is scheduled for Feb. 27.

—Scott Hennen

•The Davidson swimming and diving program qualified nine boys and five girls for the Division I district meet Feb. 21 at Bowling Green.

Sergio Suarez led the boys team, as he was seeded sixth in the 50-yard freestyle (21.78) and eighth in the 100 backstroke (54.33). Suarez joined Mason Deerwester, Gregory McGuire and A.J. Zody on the eighth-seeded 200 medley relay (1:41.44).

Owen Johannsen was seeded 12th in the 100 breaststroke (59.94), Zody was 17th in the 50 free (22.48) and 24th in the 100 free (50.32), Luke Morelli was 18th in the 100 back (57.59), Deerwester was 22nd in the 100 breast (1:03.49) and McGuire was 24th in the 50 free (22.89).

Josh Chi, Johannsen, Morelli and Zody were seeded ninth in the 200 free relay (1:31.93) and Cy Hess, Michael Foster, Chi and Morelli were seeded 11th in the 400 free relay (3:27.58).

For the girls, Brynn Conrad was seeded sixth in the 100 back (58.71) and Addie Johannsen, Katie Woollard, Rissa Smrecansky and Vivian Smith were ninth in the 200 free relay (1:31.93).

From district, the top two finishers in each event advanced to state Feb. 26 (girls) and 27 (boys) at Branin Natatorium in Canton. The remaining state qualifiers were determined based on times from all district meets statewide.

—Frank DiRenna

•Darby diver Hayden Apel earned his fourth trip to state by finishing second at district Feb. 15 at Jefferson Country Club with a program-record 533.65 points for 11 dives.

The top seven divers advanced to state Feb. 27 in Canton.

For the girls, divers Bailee Sturgill and Keira Porter both earned their first state berths. Sturgill finished first (493.6) at district and Porter was fifth (373.85), as the top five divers advanced to state Feb. 26 in Canton.

The boys team qualified seven swimmers for district.

Mason Peck was seeded third in the 100 butterfly (51.89) and ninth in the 200 free (1:45.52), Mason Irwin was seventh in the 500 free (4:51.69) and 10th in the 200 free (1:45.89), Jared Hopkins was 11th in the 100 breast (59.85) and 15th in the 200 individual medley (2:03.46), Brady Bower was 12th in the 500 free (4:55.22) and 14th in the 200 free (1:47.43) and Chase Ellis was 22nd in the 50 free (22.68).

Irwin, Hopkins, Peck and Ellis were fifth in the 200 medley relay (1:38.56), Peck, Ellis, Bower and Irwin were sixth in the 400 free relay (3:17.66) and Hopkins, Bower, Sai Senthil Nathan and Malik Tarazi were 16th in the 200 free relay (1:35.97).

—Frank DiRenna

•Kaitlyn Sims competed for the Bradley girls swimming team in two individual events at district.

The senior was seeded 15th in the 200 IM (2:13.79) and 19th in the 100 back (1:00.97). She also joined Madison Wester, Grace King and Riley Shiplet on the 11th-seeded 400 free relay (3:53.81).

—Scott Hennen

•The Darby wrestling team was 3-1 in the OCC-Cardinal before competing against Thomas Worthington on Feb. 18.

The Panthers defeated Dublin Jerome 45-22 on Feb. 11 in a league dual as Trent VandenEynden (126 pounds) and Bradley Weaver (heavyweight) both won by pin and Isaiah Beneker (182) won by decision.

Darby competes in a Division I sectional Feb. 27 at Newark. The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the district March 6 and 7 at Darby.

—Scott Hennen

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports