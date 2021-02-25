Hilliard Police Beat: Feb. 25

ThisWeek group

A 54-year-old man told the Hilliard Division of Police a handgun and a suitcase with clothes were stolen between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 21 from a vehicle parked on the 3700 block of Park Mill Run Drive.

Property loss was reported at $700.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• A burglary was reported between 2 and 2:15 p.m. Feb. 20 at a residence on the 6300 block of Renner Road in Norwich Township.

Property loss was reported at $1,020.

A man told police he realized a bedroom had been searched after two people had been at the residence to perform work. He reported his deceased wife's wallet was stolen.

• A man told police $900 was stolen at 12:10 p.m. Feb. 17 on the 4800 block of Calico Court.

• A license plate was reported stolen between midnight Feb. 11 and 5:55 p.m. Feb. 18 from a vehicle parked on the 4500 block of Pepper Berry Lane.

• A woman told police $20 was stolen at an unknown time Feb. 17 from a vehicle parked on the 5000 block of Britton Farms Drive.

• A 31-year-old man was arrested for obstructing official business, a misdemeanor, at 4:18 p.m. Feb. 18 on the 4600 block of Crystal Lake Drive.

• A 56-year-old man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, at 7:39 p.m. Feb. 19 at Trueman Boulevard and Trueman Court.

• A 33-year-old man was arrested for possession of drug-abuse instruments, a misdemeanor, at 8:33 p.m. Feb. 20 on the 4600 block of Trueman Boulevard.