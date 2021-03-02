Getting Technical: Tolles ready for 'fourth-quarter comeback' to all-in learning mode

Emmy Beeson

Guest columnist

In July 2020, schools around the state were developing a three-tiered instructional delivery model because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In most places, it went something like this: 100% remote learning, some version of a hybrid or blended model and 100% "all in."

Over the course of this year, Ohio’s schools have been all over the place regarding implementation. At Tolles Career & Technical Center, we have been both fully remote and in a blended-learning model.

As you can imagine, at a career center, not being in school full-time is detrimental. We are all about experiential learning – just like adults are all about experiential working.

When considering our options and following the requirements of federal, state and local officials, we knew that although facilitating academics online was not ideal, facilitating career-technical education completely online was downright impossible.

For a blended model, we opted for online academics and career-technical training in our building – but on a very limited basis, due to social-distancing requirements.

School leaders have been in a terrible position to choose between the lesser of two evils, to sit at a desk with our heads in our hands and think, “There are no good options here,” and yet a decision still had to be made.

Now the tide is turning. COVID-19 cases are down and vaccinations are up.

At Tolles, all of our associate schools will go back to school full-time during March.

Honestly, I didn’t know if I would see this day this school year. I cannot tell you how much joy this brings me.

At Tolles, we are on the same path. We still must comply with safety regulations for COVID-19, so "all in" with mitigation strategies, compared to the "all in" we planned for in July, when we thought it meant school as usual, are very different.

We don’t have a gym or bleachers for additional places to space students out at least 6 feet apart while they eat.

We don’t have a percentage of our students committed to a completely virtual learning environment that would reduce the number of students we have to accommodate with social distancing.

"All in" means 100% of our students on our campus 100% of the time, and honestly, there are a variety of factors that make this tight. Although there have been long nights to figure out how to make "all in" work, we will do so.

We are at the end of the fourth quarter. We are down by a field goal and we are sweating with anxiety under the stadium lights.

We are tired. We are dirty from a rough game, and everyone tries to catch their breath between plays. We have tried every play we know.

We didn’t know if we could win the game, and then the coach called a timeout. We are now on the sidelines and the coach is giving us the pep talk of a lifetime.

Something stirs in us, and we know we have to find the fight to overcome. For our team, for our coach, for our community, for our school!

The spark is lit. We run back out on the field for a Hail Mary pass down the field to score with only seconds left in the game.

This is where Tolles is right now. We are exhausted, but a new spark has been lit.

The plans are in motion. The school is at work. The parents and community are shouting the best pep talk they have, and with seconds left in the game, we will win.

Tolles will work to have a plan to bring all students back on campus.

For academic learning, for career-technical education, for social and emotional well-being, for hope and happiness, it will be great to be with students and do what we were built to do – lift all students.

If you know a student who needs a lift or you are excited to learn about opportunities that lead students to both college and career fields, we are offering personalized tours.

Come and see what all of the cheering is about.

Emmy Beeson is superintendent of Tolles Career & Technical Center, which includes students from the Dublin and Hilliard school districts. Contact her at ebeeson@ tollestech.com.