Hilliard Police Beat: March 3

A vehicle worth $25,000 that was reported stolen between 8:30 p.m. Feb. 24 and 7:25 a.m. Feb. 25 from the 4900 block of Pine Avenue was recovered outside the city, according to the Hilliard Division of Police.

The owner told officers he parked the vehicle outside his apartment on the night of Feb. 24, and it was missing the next morning, Feb. 25.

He said he might have left the key in it, according to the police report.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office recovered the vehicle later the same day in Franklin Township.

It was returned to the owner with no damage, but it had been "ransacked," according to the report.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• An air compressor, insulated coveralls, cables, batteries, a dash cam and other property, all worth $670, were reported stolen between 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and 5:30 a.m. Feb. 23 from a vehicle parked on the 4500 block of Ember Square.

• A business on the 4600 block of Lyman Drive reported telecommunications fraud Feb. 23. The incident occurred between 7 a.m. Feb. 1 and 3 p.m. Feb. 4. Property loss was reported at $75,000.

• A wallet containing credit cards, debit cards, a driver’s license and money was reported stolen between 11 p.m. Feb. 22 and 3:50 a.m. Feb. 23 from a vehicle parked on the 4500 block of Sugar Berry Lane. Property loss was reported at $230.

• A 44-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug abuse, both misdemeanors, and a 31-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs, a felony, at 6:01 p.m. Feb. 23 on the 4200 block of Cemetery Road.