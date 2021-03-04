Hilliard music teacher recognized for hitting all the right notes as Academy Vibe instructor

Call him a working man who loves his job.

For the past six years, Phil Nagy, a teacher whose love for music began with his parents and grew while listening to the Canadian prog-rock group Rush, has worked to instill that same appreciation in each student in the Academy Vibe classes he instructs at the Hilliard City Schools' Innovation Campus.

For that effort, the Yamaha Corp., a manufacturer of pianos and other musical instruments, has recognized Nagy as one of its “40 Under 40" for excellence in music education.

Nagy was selected from about 450 nominated educators from across the U.S. for the inaugural program, according to a news release.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Nagy, who was not aware until October than he had been nominated by Mark Sholl, the performing-arts coordinator for Hilliard City Schools.

“Phil is a dynamic educator and emphatic leader who has a gift in personalizing learning for his students,” said Mark Tremayne, director of innovation and extended learning for the district.

Nagy said he considers it an honor and “rewarding” to work alongside Academy Vibe students immersed in such creative and often personal creations. Academy Vibe is a class that provides aspiring musicians an authentic experience in recording, making music, creating videos and performing live with professional equipment and resources at the Innovative Learning Center, as well as meeting professionals in the field.

“Music is what makes me tick. I was raised in a music family,” said Nagy, 39, whose mother is a vocalist and father is a pianist who also plays the trombone and bassoon.

Nagy began piano lessons at the age of 5 and expanded his interests in the fifth grade at Ridgewood Elementary School, where he began using other instruments, eventually gravitating to percussion while inspired by such musicians as Phil Collins, the drummer for Genesis and later a solo vocalist, and Neil Peart, the drummer for Rush.

Nagy participated in numerous vocal and instrumental groups and ensembles in middle school and high school; he graduated from Hilliard Davidson High School in 2000.

“I wanted to be a rock star, (but) real life got in the way,” said Nagy, who earned a bachelor’s degree, majoring in music industry, from Capital University. "I learned about touring and management, (but) a real job with salary and benefits came calling.

Nagy, who worked as director of alternative worship for five years at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, where he founded Xalt, a music-based worship service that continues today.

While there, Nagy began considering education.

“Education became a second career for me,” said Nagy, who earned his teaching license from Ohio State University.

An educator for 12 years, Nagy has spent the past six in Hilliard, all as a music teacher at the Innovative Learning Center.

“I love teaching music, a type of class where two plus two doesn’t always equal four,” he said.

Nagy said he is also aware of the sensitive subject matter that can evolve in the creative process of composing music.

“It’s very powerful," he said. "Oftentimes, students are sharing their souls.

“It’s hard to be a teenager. But sometimes their joy, their brokenness (and things in between), they share it through their music."

Nagy said he views himself as “a shepherd” in that process, helping students not only to differentiate a sharp from a flat, but also how to communicate and share their stories.

It can lead to other discussions, such as when and where to use particular words and how those words can change based on the context in which they appear.

When not shepherding students, Nagy plays in a band at weddings and other events, typically performing cover songs.

But lately he has started creating his own compositions.

“I’m almost always playing other people’s music, (but) recently I’ve tried my own,” he said.

He sometimes writes the lyrics first or the melody first, and he keeps the recorder on his cellphone nearby.

Students Nagy has taught include Sam Andrei, a senior at Hilliard Darby High School and a student in the Academy Vibe program.

Andrei said Nagy teaches in a professional manner “but is also there as a friend and a human being.”

“The environment he brings to the classroom is something very few can experience outside of the ILC," he said. "He talks to you and gives you honest feedback, (and) that goes a long way in the music industry."

As part of Academy Vibe, Andrei played in the band Ink with four other students, including at the Tri-C High School Rock Off at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

“I’m happy he took me under his wing,” Andrei said.

Nagy said he often brings in guest speakers, though not during the pandemic.

The guest speakers are a tradition for the program.

In 2014, Grammy Award-winner Flemming Rasmussen, a Danish producer, engineer and sound mixer who worked on the famous 1980s albums "Ride the Lightning," "Master of Puppets" and "... And Justice for All, visited students enrolled in Project Rock, a forerunner of Academy Vibe.

Tremayne said Nagy “has unique experience within the music industry, and those connections provide students with authentic and relevant connections on their journey.”

Although the Yamaha award doesn't come with any hardware or cash prize, Nagy said, he just is pleased to receive the recognition.

Since the district announced it, Nagy said, he has received messages via social media from other music educators throughout the U.S., leading to the opportunity to share ideas and best practices in classrooms.

“We are so happy and proud that Phil is deservedly being recognized with this award,” Tremayne said.

Nagy and his wife, Sarah, a teacher at Fairbanks High School in Union County, live in northwest Columbus.

