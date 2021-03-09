Hilliard police Chief Robert Fisher to retire; deputy chief will be promoted

Hilliard Division of Police Chief Robert Fisher will retire May 21.

Fisher has been with the division since 2012.

Deputy Chief Eric Grile will be promoted to chief after Fisher’s last day on duty, said City Manager Michelle Crandall.

Because Grile also is approaching retirement, a search will begin soon for a deputy chief, with the intent of that person being promoted to chief when Grile retires, Crandall said.

Crandall said she is “grateful” that both Fisher and Grile are prioritizing the needs of the division and the city by “planning their retirements in a way that ensures the smoothest possible transition to future leadership.”

“Chief Fisher has been a credit to law enforcement and to the city of Hilliard," Crandall said. "By prioritizing relationships inside his department, within the community and with peers, he has helped make the Hilliard Division of Police a highly regarded agency that others strive to emulate."

Fisher said the police division has grown “as a team” in the past eight years and that it “will continue to grow and do great things.”

Fisher was hired as deputy chief in 2012 and was promoted to chief in 2015.

He served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 2001 to 2009 and as a police officer for Sharonville in suburban Cincinnati before coming to Hilliard.

