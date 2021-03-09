Hilliard Police Beat: March 9

ThisWeek group

Hilliard Division of Police officers arrested a 24-year-old Columbus woman for burglary, a felony charge, at 3:57 a.m. March 4 at a residence on the 5100 block of Gaymon Drive.

After being dispatched to the residence, officers observed a dispute among multiple individuals, and an investigation determined that a woman had attempted to forcibly enter the residence and damaged a vehicle parked in the driveway, said Andrea Litchfield, a police spokeswoman.

The individuals at the residence and the woman whom police arrested knew each other, Litchfield said.

The woman was arrested, transported to the Franklin County jail and police issued a no-trespass warning to her concerning the Gaymon Drive residence.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• A man told police March 2 that a wedding dress was stolen between noon Feb. 27 and noon Feb. 28 from a residence on the block of 6800 block of Bluebird Place. Property loss was reported at $120.

• Two pairs of shoes, a school-issued tablet computer, two backpacks, school supplies and a wallet containing cash, a debit card and driver’s license were reported stolen at 3:30 a.m. March 4 from a vehicle parked on the 2600 block of Willow Glen Road. Property loss was reported at $376.

• A 31-year-old man was arrested for receiving stolen property, a felony, at 8:08 p.m. March 2 on the 4200 block of Cemetery Road.

• A 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman each were arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, at 2:36 p.m. March 3 on the 3700 block of Park Mill Run Drive.

• A 24-year-old man was arrested for possession of drug-abuse instruments, a misdemeanor, at 12:08 a.m. March 4 on the 4600 block of Cemetery Road.

• A 22-year-old man was arrested for assault, a felony, at 7:56 p.m. March 4 at a residence on the 3500 block of Farley Drive.