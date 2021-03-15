Notebook: Hilliard Bradley Jaguars boys bowlers enjoy first trip to state

The Hilliard Bradley boys bowling team overcame a slow start in its first trip to the Division I state tournament March 6 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

Despite being in last place after one game, the Jaguars rose to 13th of 16 teams with a score of 3,264.

Senior Nick Curran said it was an experience he would not forget.

“It’s insane to look at,” said Curran, who led Bradley with a 575 three-game series to place 36th of 99 participants. “Maybe the first game wasn’t as good as we would have wanted, but it was just an amazing feeling. It gives us a good chance of being seen by colleges when we bowl. This is a nice way to end a career.”

Marion Harding led entering the championship round with a 3,582, but the Presidents lost 3-2 to Ashland in the final to finish as runners-up.

Seniors Brandon Dever (543, 51st) and Zander Dietz (519, 62nd) also rolled three games for Bradley, while junior Nick Caruso (436, 77th) and senior Joe Dwyer (337, 88th) bowled two games.

The Jaguars became the first Hilliard team to reach state, and they also won the OCC-Cardinal Division at 7-0.

“I told them that it was a heck of a ride and that we were the first Hilliard team to get here,” 12th-year coach John Thompson said. “We’re the 13th-best team in the state, and no one can take that away from them.

“They worked hard for it this year. We got here and we didn’t do the first game the way we thought we should have. All I can say is that I’m proud of them.”

Bradley rolled a 4,169 at district Feb. 22 at HP Lanes to finish second to Harding (4,195). Olentangy Orange (3,952) was the third and final team qualifier to state.

Dwyer led with a 717, finishing as runner-up to medalist Carter Street (782) of Olentangy Liberty.

Dever (609), Dietz (606) and Caruso (491) also rolled three games at district.

Deitz (192.4) led the Jaguars in average, followed by Caruso (191.7), sophomore Jacob Wolford (183.4), Dever (182.3), freshman Carson Dever (179.8), Dwyer (177.7) and Curran (172.8).

The girls fell short of advancing to state, finishing seventh (3,167) at district.

Senior Olivia Johnson (545, 11th) led the Jaguars. Seniors Callie Hribar (466, 39th), Makayla Davis (429, tied for 53rd) and Katie Yabroff (409, 70th) also rolled three games.

The girls won their third consecutive OCC-Cardinal title, tying Newark at 6-1.

Johnson led the team with a 191.7 average, followed by Hribar (173.3), Davis (161.7), Yabroff (156.0) and juniors Madison Kennedy (151.6) and Maddy McKay (142.4).

•The Davidson boys bowling team closed its season by finishing 11th (3,664) in the Division I district tournament Feb. 22 at HP Lanes.

“I didn’t think we’d make it this far with the way we started out, but they picked it up and they got better and better as we went on,” coach Adrian Jasinski said.

Freshman Caelan Guthrie led Davidson at district, finishing 11th of 105 bowlers with a 626 series. Senior Kaden Miller (25th, 589), freshman Nicholas Bremer (69th, 478), seniors Ben Curry (73rd, 458) and Owen Savage (83rd, 346, two games) and freshman Derek Wellman (169, one game) also competed.

“I’m proud of the kids,” Jasinski said. “They did a great job and worked together. They worked hard to get here.”

Guthrie led the team with a 194.4 average, followed by Miller (188.1), Curry (184.4), Bremer (174.7) and Savage (167.2).

Sophomore Josh Crawford also is eligible to return.

The girls had a limited roster and did not compete as a team during the regular season.

Sophomore Maggie Tighe tied for 84th (392) at sectional Feb. 18 at HP Lanes.

—Frank DiRenna

•The Darby girls bowling team finished 15th (2,865) in the Division I district tournament.

Senior Lyndsey Seagraves (539, 12th) led the Panthers, who finished 6-6. Junior Emily Decker (399, 75th) was next, followed by freshman Hailey Hunter (382, tied for 77th) and sophomores Saturn Beard (371, 80th) and Riley Skaggs (362, 83rd).

Seagraves led the team with a 160.7 average and Decker was at 142.3.

Senior Zach Brandewie rolled a 546 to finish 46th at district for the boys team, which finished 5-9.

Senior Will Mifsud had a 197.3 average to lead the Panthers, followed by Brandewie (188.9), sophomore Brian Chum (162.7) and junior Mason Will (156.4).

—Scott Hennen

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports

BRADLEY BOWLING

•Record: Boys — 13-1 overall; Girls — 11-2 overall

•League finishes: Boys — Second (10-1) in COHSBC-B behind Gahanna (11-1), first (7-0) in OCC-Cardinal; Girls — Second (9-1) in COHSBC-B behind Gahanna (10-0), tied for first (6-1) in OCC-Cardinal

•Seniors lost: Boys — Nick Curran, Brandon Dever, Zander Dietz, Jake Duffer, Joe Dwyer, Nate Hubler, Troy Luhmkuhl and Devlin Schoelen; Girls — Makayla Davis, Callie Hribar, Olivia Johnson and Katie Yabroff

•Key returnees: Boys — Nick Caruso and Jacob Wolford; Girls — Madison Kennedy and Maddy McKay

•Postseason: Boys — Third (3,991) at sectional behind champion Marion Harding (4,316), second (4,169) at district behind Harding (4,195), 13th (3,264) in state qualifying round behind first-place Harding (3,582); Girls — Third (3,405) at sectional behind champion Jonathan Alder (3,580), seventh (3,167) at district behind champion Gahanna (3,938)

DARBY BOWLING

•Record: Boys — 5-9 overall; Girls — 6-6 overall

•League finishes: Boys — Ninth (3-7) in COHSBC-B behind champion Gahanna (11-1), fourth (4-3) in OCC-Cardinal behind champion Bradley (7-0); Girls — Fourth (5-3) in COHSBC-B behind champion Gahanna (10-0), fifth (2-4) in OCC-Cardinal behind co-champions Bradley and Newark (both 6-1)

•Seniors lost: Boys — Zach Brandewie, Gabe Clifton, Ethan Hawk and Will Mifsud; Girls — Lyndsey Seagraves

•Key returnees: Boys — Brian Chum and Mason Will; Girls — Saturn Beard, Emily Decker, Hailey Hunter and Riley Skaggs

•Postseason: Boys — 21st (3,472) at sectional behind champion Harding (4,316); Girls — 12th (2,861) at sectional behind champion Jonathan Alder (3,580), 15th (2,865) at district behind champion Gahanna (3,938)

DAVIDSON BOYS BOWLING

•Record: 9-5 overall

•League finishes: Fifth (6-4) in COHSBC-B behind champion Gahanna (11-1), third (4-2) in OCC-Central behind co-champions Gahanna and Pickerington North (5-1)

•Seniors lost: Ben Curry, Owen Forchione, Kaden Miller, Kevin Roberts and Owen Savage

•Key returnees: Nicholas Bremer and Caelan Guthrie

•Postseason: Fourth (3,982) at sectional behind champion Harding (4,316), 11th (3,664) at district behind champion Harding (4,195)