Hilliard City Schools plan May graduations at Schottenstein Center

Seniors at each of Hilliard City Schools’ three high schools will graduate May 26-28 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Drive, on the campus of Ohio State University – if all goes according to plan.

Superintendent John Marschhausen said as of March 15, the district has the green light from the venue to proceed with in-person commencements but with mitigation plans in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The district announced in January that commencement for graduating seniors at Bradley, Darby and Davidson high schools might be held at Huntington Park, an outdoor venue that is home to the Columbus Clippers minor-league baseball team.

Because the team’s schedule was not known then, the dates of commencement were in question, Marschhausen said in January.

He called it “a great idea” during preliminary and contingency discussions but a return to the district’s original plan eliminates the possibility of “rolling thunder” at an outdoor venue such as Huntington Park, Marschhausen said.

Now that it appears commencements can be held at the Schottenstein Center – the traditional venue for Hilliard’s graduation ceremonies – the districts originally scheduled dates for each school are back in play.

Davidson graduation is scheduled for May 26, Darby on May 27 and Bradley on May 28.

As of March 15, each senior will be allowed up to five tickets for family members or guests, Marschhausen said.

Last year, during the early stages of the pandemic, commencements at the Schottenstein Center were canceled. The districts improvised by having seniors pick up their diplomas in a staggered, drive-thru arrangement at each high school.

Bradley, Davidson principals

announce resignations

The principals at Hilliard Bradley and Davidson high schools are leaving their posts at the end of the school year.

Mindy Mordarski, principal at Bradley, has accepted a job as lead principal at the district’s administrative offices.

Aaron Cookson, principal at Davidson, has accepted a job as a principal at Perrysburg High School in suburban Toledo.

The job of lead principal at the district’s central office is a new one.

“(Mordarski) will be working to bridge the communication and collaboration between our building principals and central office staff,” said Stacie Raterman, director of communications for Hilliard schools.

The terms of her contract, including compensation, have not determined, Raterman said.

In accepting a job as principal at Perrysburg, Cookson will return to an area where he previously lived, Superintendent John Marschhausen said.

Both will serve until the end of their respective contracts July 31, Raterman said.

