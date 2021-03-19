Hilliard Darby Athletics: Panthers looking to fill three coaching vacancies

Hilliard Darby has coaching vacancies to fill for the girls basketball, bowling and boys cross country programs.

Tay Tufts led the girls basketball program for five seasons. This season, the Panthers finished 9-14 overall and tied Dublin Jerome for third (5-5) in the OCC-Cardinal Division behind champion Marysville (8-2).

“Coach Tufts was here for five years and left the program in better shape than when he started,” athletics director Chris Lubdan said. “We already have 15 applicants (as of March 19) and the job will be posted until March 26. We hope to have interviews done by the week of April 5 and if we could have a coach the week after that, it would be great.”

Matthew Fox has stepped down from his duties as boys cross country coach after four seasons, but he will still lead the boys track program.

“Coach Fox and his wife had another child, and he didn’t want to do two sports,” Lubdan said. “(Girls cross country) coach (Jonathan) Agriesti will be filling in for both teams until we find a replacement.”

The Panthers finished fifth in the OCC-Cardinal last fall, and senior Sean Carney placed 12th in the Division I state meet in 15 minutes, 49.7 seconds.

Jill Logan led the bowling program for three seasons, but Lubdan said she was stepping away to watch her daughter play college volleyball at Baldwin Wallace.

The boys bowling team finished 5-9 this winter, and the girls team was 6-6.

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen