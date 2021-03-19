New contracts give Hilliard City Schools certified, classified employees 2% annual raise

A new contract gives certified and classified employees in the Hilliard City School District 2% salary increases in each year of the next three years.

The Hilliard Board of Education unanimously approved both contracts 5-0 at its March 15 meeting.

Certified employees include classroom teachers, who are represented by the Hilliard Education Association; classified employees include secretaries, custodians and bus drivers, who are represented by the Ohio Association of Public School Employees.

The district has 1,168 full-time-equivalent certified employees and 565 full-time-equivalent classified employees.

Each new contract begins July 1 and extends through June 30, 2024. The current contracts with the two unions expire June 30.

HEA and OAPSE members previously approved their respective contracts, said Stacie Raterman, director of communications.

Superintendent John Marschhausen thanked those involved in the negotiations.

“In the midst of a pandemic, the mutual trust and respect within our community are at the core of our work together,” he said.

The approval of the contracts “demonstrates the trust between our staff and our district leadership,” board President Lisa Whiting said.

The HEA contract adjusts the salary schedule for teachers, Marschhausen said. The salary schedule – or steps – establishes a range of salaries for each “step.”

Beginning with the fourth step, the restructured salary schedule will save the district about $1 million annually, according to Treasurer Brian Wilson.

The HEA contract also lowers the cap on classroom sizes at all grade levels, Marschhausen said.

“There are different targets for different grades,” Raterman said.

The OAPSE contract added medical insurance for bus drivers working between 25 and 29 hours a week, thus providing coverage for bus drivers who need it. This will help the district recruit more drivers when they are needed, Raterman said.

Mary Kennedy, HEA president, and Chris Clarizio, president of OAPSE, called the negotiations with the district a collaborative process.

“The Hilliard Education Association appreciates a relationship with the district that enables us to collaborate on a negotiated agreement to best serve the students and staff of Hilliard City Schools,” Kennedy said in a press release.

“OAPSE wants to be a part of this great school district and move forward for the kids,” Clarizio said.

