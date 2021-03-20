Eye on the Environment: Hilliard's Earth Day mostly will be virtual but packed with activities

Kim Movshin

In the spirit of social distancing, Hilliard’s Earth Day observance will take place over a week and be virtual except for the recycling collections.

Hilliard Earth Week is April 17 through April 24. Styrofoam, electronics, paper shredding and Habitat for Humanity recycling collections kick off the event 10 a.m. to noon April 17 at the Hilliard Community Center.

Acceptable items lists and applicable fees for electronics (paid directly to the company taking the items at the time of the collection) are listed on gogreenhilliard.com. There is a limit of three boxes per vehicle for the paper shredding.

Masks are required for the drop-offs and must be worn while on city property. There are reusable grocery bags for the first 100 vehicles through the recycling collections. The bags are packed full of green items like Bee’s Wrap, rain gauges, reusable water bottles and metal straws.

The rest of the week is filled with virtual events, encouraging residents to get outside.

In the famous words of Woodsy Owl, “Lend a Hand – Care for the Land,” everyone is encouraged to do at least one clean up in the community during Earth Week. Parks and neighborhoods are excellent places to pick up trash and inspire others in the community to do the same. Take a picture and post it on social media with the hashtag #HilliardEarthWeek.

The Hilliard Recreation and Parks Department, Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and Homestead Metro Park have put together do-it-yourself scavenger hunts that are educational, family friendly and fun for all ages. Information is posted on gogreenhilliard.com.

Additionally, the Go Green Hilliard website contains videos from ODNR on Ohio's wild and scenic rivers, from SWACO on what can be recycled and from the city of Hilliard on energy conservation starring Holly and Howie Hilliard.

From 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 24, the celebration wraps up with a virtual rain-barrel workshop hosted by the Franklin Soil and Water Conservation District (registration is required and is limited). Eligible Franklin County residents who attend will qualify for a $25 or $50 rebate on specific backyard conservation items.

At 11, there will be a live, virtual session with Dr. Diana Huang of For All Species Education. Dr. Huang will introduce ambassador animals that are native to Ohio, and answer questions about the animals.

Links to all these events and activities are posted on gogreenhilliard.com.

Kim Movshin is a member Hilliard Environmental Sustainability Commission.