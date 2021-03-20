Hilliard Police Beat: March 19

Tools worth $15,276 were reported stolen to Hilliard police from a commercial vehicle parked on the 3800 block of Park Mill Run Drive.

The theft occurred between 5:23 and 6:13 a.m. March 15, according to the report.

Items reported stolen included a cordless drill, reciprocating saw, circular saw, numerous impact drills, multiple batteries, a container of drill bits and other kinds of tools.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• A wallet containing debit cards, a driver’s license, keys, a Social Security card and a Cedar Point pass was reported stolen between 5 and 7 p.m. March 13 from a vehicle parked on the 3600 block of Park Mill Run Drive.

Property loss was reported at $291.

• Two bicycles, sports exercise equipment and other personal property, with a combined value of $7,570, was reported stolen at 4:30 p.m. March 10 on the 5200 block of Franklin Street.

• A black purse containing a car key, debit card, Social Security card, driver’s license and ear pods was reported stolen between 6:50 and 7:10 a.m. March 10 from a vehicle parked on the 4200 block of Leap Road.

Property loss was reported at $260.

• A license plate was reported stolen between 9 and 9:35 p.m. March 5 from a vehicle parked on the 4700 block of Jeannette Road.

• A woman reported March 11 that an Apple watch, worth $728, was stolen at 4 p.m. March 4 on the 4600 block of Northwest Parkway.

• A 76-year-old woman was arrested for criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor, at 7:38 a.m. March 9 on the 3900 block of Saturn Road, in Norwich Township.

• A 40-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs, a felony, at 6:43 p.m. March 10 at Cemetery Road and Interstate 270 South.

• A 41-year-old man was arrested for possession of criminal tools, a misdemeanor, at 12:57 a.m. March 12 on the 3900 block of Parkway Lane.