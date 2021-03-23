Franklin County Public Health sets reinspection of Sports On Tap in Old Hilliard

Franklin County Public Health will reinspect an Old Hilliard bar and restaurant April 6 after previous inspections found several violations.

According to a letter from Franklin County Public Health to Sports on Tap owner Steve Messinger, a reinspection will occur to determine if there is compliance with agreed-upon orders stemming from a March 18 conference between Sports on Tap and Franklin County Public Health.

"If the facility is found to have greater than two critical violations or more than three non-critical violations during any inspection within the next 12 months, the facility will be brought before the board of health for potential suspension and/or revocation of the food service license," according to a letter from Sarah Jensen, food safety & school health division manager for Franklin County Public Health.

Present at meeting, according to the letter, was Jensen, Rebecca Keller, a supervisor for Franklin County Public Health, Steve Messinger, owner of Sports on Tap, and two representatives from Buns and Brews, which prepares food at Sports on Tap.

The violations from the March 10 inspection were discussed as was the past enforcement history.

From July 2018 through the hearing date, 13 inspections were conducted, with seven being follow-ups. Three additional consultations were held for a total of 16 visits. During this time frame, five warning letters were issued, and the March 18 hearing was the second conducted, according to the letter.

That initial report from Franklin County Public Health indicated violations that included a hand-washing sink without water at the proper temperature; the person in charge was unable to demonstrate proper knowledge of food safety; refrigerated food was not properly date marked; food was not being held at the proper temperature; employees were observed touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands; date-marked foods were not properly discarded when required; and food was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation.

The city did not include the location in its DORA season for 2021 and City Council passed a resolution in March seeking a hearing before the Ohio Department of Commerce, Division of Liquor Control, when the business applies for a license renewal.

According to the city of Hilliard, the liquor license issued for MCHC Management Inc., expires July 1.

