Hilliard police beat: April 2

Police agencies continue to investigate a case after a woman found sleeping in a vehicle reported stolen fled from police.

A Hilliard police officer observed a woman sleeping in a vehicle at 2:54 a.m. March 21 on the parking lot of a hotel on the 3900 block of Lyman Drive.

The vehicle was reported stolen through the Columbus Division of Police. The woman is described as a female between the ages of 25 and 35.

Several officers arrived and surrounded the vehicle, then police awakened her.

The woman put the car into gear, and drove forward and backward several times, striking the cruisers, said Andrea Litchfield, a spokeswoman for the Hilliard Division of Police.

The woman also struck a light pole before driving away and fleeing south on Interstate 270.

A Columbus police helicopter tracked the vehicle and reported it was traveling at about 100 mph. Cruisers on the ground did not pursue it.

As of March 25, the case remainder under investigation, Litchfield said.

In other recent Hilliard police reports:

• Police filed charges against a yet-to-be identified suspect who fled from police after an attempted traffic stop at 3:58 p.m. March 20 at Hilliard-Rome Road and Sutter Home Road.

An officer observed a driver traveling 55 mph in a 35-mph zone. The license plate was not registered to that vehicle, police said. Police activated lights and siren, but the driver did not stop, police said.

Because of traffic and pedestrians in the area as the pursuit continued on Hilliard-Rome Road, it was determined in the interest of public safety to end the pursuit, Litchfield said.

• A purse containing a wallet, a driver’s license and credit cards was reported stolen at 7:35 p.m. March 16 from a vehicle parked on the 4800 block of Prince Charles Way. Property loss was reported at $335.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 9:56 a.m. March 17 from a vehicle on the 4900 block of Scioto Darby Road. Property loss was reported at $500.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 6:51 a.m. March 19 from a vehicle on the 4400 block of Pepper Berry Lane. Property loss was reported at $2,000.

• A 31-year-old woman was arrested for possession of drug-abuse instruments, a misdemeanor, at 6:33 p.m. March 17 on the 5400 block of Richlanne Drive.

• A vehicle worth $21,000 was reported stolen between midnight and 9 a.m. March 21 from the 3600 block of Fishinger Boulevard.

• A 38-year-old woman was arrested for possession of drugs, a felony, at 3:32 a.m. March 18 on the 3900 block of Lyman Drive.

• A 29-year-old woman was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and a 34-year-old man was arrested for possession of drug abuse instruments, a misdemeanor, at 3:58 p.m. March 18 at Cemetery and Leap roads.

• A 28-year-old woman was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, a felony, and a 23-year-old man was arrested for an outstanding out-of-jurisdiction warrant at 4:54 p.m. March 20 on Interstate 270 North.

Both were transported to the Franklin County jail.

-Kevin Corvo/ThisWeek