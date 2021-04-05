Hilliard Headlines: Use of video will bring exciting messages to residents

Chase Evans

Guest Columnist

How many books or articles have you read in the past month? How many movies or TV shows have you watched? How many hours have you spent on your phone?

We are an increasingly visual society and, for most of us, the average screen time on our phones each month is more than we would like to admit. But the opportunity to connect with others and convey messaging is better than ever. The mobile age is truly changing the way we live.

Through it all, the rise of social media has given us an incredible tool to educate and entertain people in meaningful ways. In city government, we are using social media to effectively engage with our community – even during a pandemic – in a way that best serves its members’ needs. During the past year, the use of video through these mediums has become especially important.

Biteable.com, an online video platform, recently surveyed 694 marketers and small business owners, with some interesting findings:

• 68 percent say video has a better return on investment than Google ads.

• 74 percent say video has a better return on investment that static imagery.

• 61 percent see video as a “very important” or “extremely important” part of their marketing strategy.

The bottom line is that effectively produced video can make a huge difference in the message you’re communicating. And at the city of Hilliard, we have plenty to talk about and spotlight.

On March 1, I began serving the Hilliard community as the newest member of the city’s Community Relations Department. I was hired to use my TV journalism skills to inform, engage and even entertain our community with news and stories it wants to know about its municipal government.

The city’s “Real People. Real Possibilities.” motto will be the framework for these videos. Through the power of video and storytelling, I will highlight the amazing people, businesses and events happening here every day. In my first week, we shared videos announcing all the great summer job opportunities with the city of Hilliard. Another video detailed the new seven-day-a-week DORA guidelines for Old Hilliard starting in June.

In the coming months, I will be bringing you stories ranging from this summer’s special events to the great services the city provides our residents. We’ll take you on tours of our parks and inside the Hilliard Division of Police.

I am excited to step into this new and exciting role. I’ve spent the last eight years in local TV as a sports anchor and reporter in Youngstown and in Zanesville. In recent years, I’ve developed a passion for the behind-the-scenes work of video and even became a licensed drone pilot.

I’m now back near my hometown of Richwood and could not be more excited for this new opportunity to help the city engage more community members than we ever have before. Stay tuned to all our social-media pages for regular videos, and if you have an idea or know someone who has a special story to tell, let us know.

Chase Evans is the community relations specialist for Hilliard.