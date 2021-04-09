Hilliard Davidson to perform virtual Disney's 'Freaky Friday The Musical'

The Hilliard Davidson High School theatre department will present Disney’s Freaky Friday The Musical on April 16-18.

Performances will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. April 16, and April 17 and at 2 p.m. April 18.

The performances can be streamed to the device of the viewer’s choice, said Trace Crawford, director of Davidson’s drama department.

The production was filmed in segments on stage with actors maintaining social distance but technical, lighting and musical elements are as they would be in a typical performance, Crawford said.

Cost is $15 for individuals and $40 for families. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit hilliarddavidsontheatre.com.

–Kevin Corvo/ThisWeek