Hilliard Police Beat: April 9

A 20-year-old woman told Hilliard police a person threatened her during an aggravated burglary at 3:54 a.m. April 4 at a residence on the 4400 block of Wren House Lane.

The woman told police a man wearing a ski-mask and brandishing a gun, whom she identified as an ex-boyfriend, forced entry into her apartment.

Police issued a warrant for the man, police said.

Later the same day, at 5:13 p.m., police observed the man near the woman's apartment building and detained him. A loaded gun was found in the man's vehicle, said Andrea Litchfield, a spokeswoman for the Division of Police.

He was arrested and transported to the Franklin County jail.

A 19-year-old man was arrested for aggravated burglary, a felony, in connection with the incident.

The same man was charged with improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school at April 4 at Leap Road and Prairie Rose Boulevard.

In other Hilliard police incident reports:

• A vehicle worth $5,125 was reported stolen at 11:05 p.m. March 31 from the 3900 block of Parkway Lane.

The owner told police a woman drive away in the vehicle while he was registering a room. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office recovered the vehicle April 4 on a hotel on West Broad Street.

• A burglary occurred between 9:25 and 9:30 a.m. April 1 on the 4100 block of Trueman Boulevard. A compact table saw worth $399 was reported stolen.

• A burglary occurred between 6:33 and 6:39 a.m. March 26 at a residence on the 3600 block of Lagoon Lane, according to police. Three credit cards were reported stolen.

• A woman told police $3,282 was stolen at 2:34 p.m. April 1 at a residence on the 5200 block of Grandon Drive.

• A woman told police on April 3 that $5,700 was stolen from the 4100 block of Trueman Boulevard.

• A pearl necklace worth $1,322 was reported stolen April 2 from a residence on the 4900 block of Hollow Oak Court.

• A mountain bicycle worth $120 was reported stolen between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. April 4 from the 4900 block of Calico Court.

• A bicycle worth $300 was reported stolen between 7 and 8:35 p.m. April 4 from the 4400 block of Mountain Laurel Road.

• Catalytic converters were reported to have been cut and removed between 7:30 p.m. March 25 and 7 a.m. March 26 from vehicles on the 3900 block of Parkway Lane. Property loss was reported at $4,000.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 2:02 a.m. March 27 from a vehicle on the 4900 block of Scioto Darby Road. Property loss was reported at $1,406.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen between 8 p.m. April 2 and 7 a.m. April 5 from a vehicle on the 3700 block of Lacon Road. Property loss is reported at $1,000.

• A vehicle worth $2,025 was reported stolen between 1:45 and 1:50 p.m. March 26 from the 4800 block of Prince Charles Way.

The keys were left in the vehicle and and as of April 7 it had not been recovered.

• A vehicle worth $3,000 was reported stolen between 10 p.m. March 26 and 9 a.m. March 27 from the 3700 block of Portrush Avenue.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol recovered the vehicle April 2 on Wedgewood Drive, in Columbus.

• An internet router and miscellaneous gift cards were reported stolen at 4:53 a.m. March 27 from a vehicle on the 3900 block of Kul Circle South. Property loss was reported at $12,262, according to the report.

• A cellphone worth $800 was reported stolen between 11:40 a.m. and 2:10 p.m. March 27 from the 4700 block of Cemetery Road.

• Debit and credit cards were reported stolen between 7 p.m. March 26 and 11:30 a.m. March 27 from a vehicle on the 4100 block of Leap Road.

• A 41-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, at midnight April 5 on the 6200 block of Greenscape Drive.

• A 40-year-old woman was arrested for possession of drug abuse instruments, a misdemeanor, at 4:03 a.m. April 3 on the 4600 block of Cemetery Road.

• A 30-year-old woman was arrested for improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle, a felony, at 4:18 p.m. March 23 at Cemetery Road and Hillcrest Street West.

• A 26-year-old woman was arrested for possession of drugs, a felony, at 6:46 p.m. March 23 at Cemetery Road and Interstate 270 North.

• A 40-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs, a felony, at 1:43 a.m. March 25 on the 3900 block of Lyman Drive.

• A 27-year-old man was arrested for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a felony, at 3:34 a.m. March 27 on the 3800 block of Park Mill Run Drive.

• A 21-year-old man was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, at 12:28 a.m. March 29 at Hilliard-Rome and Tinapple roads.

–A. Kevin Corvo/ThisWeek