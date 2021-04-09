Construction begins this summer on Courtyards at Carr Farms

Construction on the first phase of the Courtyards at Carr Farms is expected to begin this summer more than five years after the development was first proposed.

The Hilliard Planning and Zoning Commission on April 8 unanimously approved a final plat for the proposed subdivision on the east side of Leppert Road, north of Davidson Road. The first phase consists of 47 detached “empty-nester” residences on 24.4 acres.

“We expect construction to begin in June or July with some homes vertical by the fall,” said Joel Rhoades, regional president for Dublin-based Epcon Communities.

However, occupancy isn’t expected until the first quarter of 2022, Rhoades said.

Epcon Communities is approved for a total of 179 detached “empty-nester” residences and 59 traditional single-family residences on 80 acres, Rhoades said.

In November 2015, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved a planned-unit-development concept plan from Epcon Communities for the construction of 157 single-family lots on 80 acres.

In April 2018, the commission approved a six-month extension of the PUD concept plan.

In September 2018, the commission approved a modified PUD concept plan for 59 traditional single-family residences and 179 “empty-nester” residences on 80 acres.

Rhoades said Epcon’s initial focus is on the “empty-nester” portion of the overall development and those will be a mix of two-bedroom and three-bedroom residences.

Another change from the initial proposal is that Edie Drive, an existing dead-end road in the subdivision immediately east of the Epcon Communities development, will not be connected to the future development, Rhoades said.

Instead, access to the Courtyards at Carr Farms will be via Leppert Road and Brixshire Drive, which will provide access to Davidson Road.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo