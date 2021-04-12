Hilliard pools will open in three phases, with restrictions for '21 season

After being closed last season, the Hilliard Family Aquatic Center, 3800 Municipal Way, and the Butch “Clyde” Seidle Community Pool, or East Pool, 4450 Schirtzinger Road, will open May 29.

With guidance from the Ohio Department of Health, Franklin County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the city is “confident” it can provide a safe pool season in 2021, Anna Subler, community relations administrator, said April 12.

The pools will open in three phases. The dates for the second and third phases have not been determined as of April 12, Subler said.

The second phase is the opening of the lazy river and interactive pool at the Aquatic Center. Inflatable tubes for the lazy river will not be provided, but patrons can bring their own, according to the city's website.

The third phase is the use of the pool's amenities without social distancing, according to the website.

“We’re excited to open our facilities after having to keep them closed last summer. However, they are going to look a little different to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Anastasia Bradley, aquatics supervisor.

Pool memberships will go on sale May 3 to residents and May 17 to non-residents who live in the school district and other non-residents.

Only 2,104 memberships will be sold. Subler said 10,990 memberships were sold in 2019.

"When we hit 2,104 memberships sold, we will stop sales," and it is possible the city could meet that quota before sales begins for non-residents, Subler said. Patrons will be required reserve two-hour time slots in advance and wear masks when not in the water.

The pools will not provide drinking fountains or lounge chairs, but patrons may bring chairs and bottled water.

Changing will not be permitted; guests must arrive at the pools "swim ready," according to the website.

Although the pools were closed last summer, Subler said no additional funds were necessary to open the facilities.

The splash pad at Station Park will open May 10.

For more information about the pools, go to hilliardohio.gov.

