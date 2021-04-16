Hilliard Darby Theatre to present “Elephant & Piggie: We are in a Play!"
A. Kevin Corvo
ThisWeek group
The Hilliard Darby High School theatre department will present Mo Willems’ “Elephant & Piggie: We are in a Play!" on April 23-25 live for a limited audience.
The performing arts center at Darby, 4200 Leppert Road, will permit seating for up to 140, said Heather Sherrill, director of Hilliard Darby Theatre.
Performances are at 7 p.m. April 23-24 and at 3 p.m. April 25.
The performances also will be livestreamed.
For in-person ticketing, go to showtix4u.com/event-details/49527
For livestreaming, go to showtix4u.com/event-details/49621
