Hilliard Darby Theatre to present “Elephant & Piggie: We are in a Play!"

The Hilliard Darby High School theatre department will present Mo Willems’ “Elephant & Piggie: We are in a Play!" on April 23-25 live for a limited audience.

The performing arts center at Darby, 4200 Leppert Road, will permit seating for up to 140, said Heather Sherrill, director of Hilliard Darby Theatre.

Performances are at 7 p.m. April 23-24 and at 3 p.m. April 25.

The performances also will be livestreamed.

For in-person ticketing, go to showtix4u.com/event-details/49527

For livestreaming, go to showtix4u.com/event-details/49621

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo