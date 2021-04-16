Hilliard Police Beat: April 15

ThisWeek group

Two jack hammers were reported stolen between 11:59 a.m. and 12:02 p.m. April 8 from the 4100 block of Trueman Boulevard.

Property loss was reported at $2,638.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

• A grass trimmer and a leaf vacuum were reported stolen between March 24 and April 10 from the 6000 block of Heritage View Court. Property loss was reported at $479.

• Two catalytic converters were reported stolen between 8 p.m. April 9 and 11:30 a.m. April 11 from vehicles on the 3700 block of Lacon Road. Property loss was reported at $5,600.

• A pressure washer was reported stolen between 7:40 and 8 a.m. April 12 from the 3700 block of Park Mill Run Drive. Property loss was reported at $629.

• A 25-year-old man was arrested for improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, at 1:04 a.m. April 7 at Berry Leaf Lane and Cemetery Road.

• A 20-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs, a felony, at 1:33 a.m. April 8 on the 4500 block of Trueman Boulevard.

• A 32-year-old man was arrested for possession of drug abuse instruments, a misdemeanor, at 11:18 a.m. April 8 on the 4200 block of Cemetery Road.

• A 27-year-old woman was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, at 12:33 a.m. April 9 on the 4600 block of Cemetery Road.

• A 39-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs, a felony, at 4:15 a.m. April 10 on the 3300 block of Mill Meadow Drive.

–Kevin Corvo/ThisWeek