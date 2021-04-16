Hilliard schools expected to name new superintendent May 24

The Hilliard Board of Education, with assistance from the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio, will undertake the search for a successor to Superintendent John Marschhausen, who is leaving April 30 to become superintendent of Dublin City Schools.

The board is expected to name a new superintendent May 24, according to a statement provided by Stacie Raterman, director of communications for the district.

Hilliard board members on April 12 unanimously approving a resolution to name Wade Lucas as the interim superintendent, effective May 1, and executing an agreement with the ESCCO to assist the district with the search.

According to the contract with the ESCCO, the district will pay it $15,000 plus expenses for the search.

The action taken April 12 was announced by board President Lisa Whiting on April 5, after Marschhausen was hired as Dublin’s interim superintendent effective May 1 and its permanent superintendent, effective Aug. 1.

Raterman said ESCCO's search will be led by Dale McVey, who was Hilliard's superintendent for 15 years before Marschhausen was hired in 2013.

The deadline for applications is May 4. Initial interviews will be conducted May 10-14 and a second round will be held May 17-21, according to a district statement.

Marschhausen interviewed with Dublin in 2013 but withdrew from consideration after Hilliard.

