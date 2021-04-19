Notebook: Hilliard Davidson Wildcats boys lacrosse team improving against ‘tough competition’

Despite a disappointing record to begin the season, first-year Hilliard Davidson boys lacrosse coach Dave Ames has witnessed numerous bright spots.

The Wildcats were 2-8 overall and 0-2 in the OCC-Central Division before playing Bradley on April 20. They beat visiting Pickerington Central 13-6 on April 15.

“We had a very tough schedule for the first half of the season,” Ames said. “We continue to jell and get better each week despite the extremely tough competition and a very young lineup. Moral victories don’t show up on the stat sheet, but we’ve lost three one-goal games.

“We have no quit in us, and if we can figure out how to tighten up our stick skills and minimize our turnovers, we’ll get better results.”

Davidson lost to Worthington Kilbourne 9-8 on March 25, Massillon Jackson 6-5 on March 30 and DeSales 7-6 on April 9.

“(Goalie) Kaiden (Roche) has been the rock of the defense keeping us in games,” Ames said.

On offense through nine games, the Wildcats had been led by attacker Kaden Ames (10 goals, 10 assists), midfielder Noah Dodgion (11 goals, 8 assists) and attacker Josh Lovely (13 goals, 2 assists), while midfielder Caden Wilson led the team in groundballs (35).

Midfielder Hayden Van Vleet has been another key contributor for Davidson, which beat Darby 10-2 on April 1 for its first win of the season.

•The Darby girls lacrosse team has had an impressive start, as it was 8-1 overall and 1-1 in the OCC-Cardinal before playing Marysville on April 20.

The Panthers rebounded from a 15-12 loss to Dublin Jerome on April 6 to beat Gahanna 11-4 on April 8, Columbus School for Girls 18-7 on April 10, Olentangy Berlin 18-9 on April 13 and Big Walnut 20-8 on April 15.

“We’re off to the best start in school history, but there’s still a lot of season left to play,” coach Kaleb Secor said. “They don’t hand out awards at the halfway point of the season. We just have to keep getting better each week to get prepared for the tournament at the end of the season.”

Through eight games, Haylee Handrahan led the Panthers with 33 goals, followed by Karissa Allbright (16), Kelsey Binion (16), Abberly Dela Rosa (15) and Alexis Lednik (14).

“We’re continuing to work to get better each week,” Secor said. “I’ve been very impressed with two sophomores (Dela Rosa and Allbright) who have stepped up to score some goals for us.

“Also, Allbright has been consistent on the draw for us, which is huge for our team. We rotate six, seven defenders deep and as a unit they’ve been playing very well.”

—Frank DiRenna

•The Davidson girls lacrosse team was 2-4 overall before playing Chillicothe on April 16 and 0-2 in the OCC-Central before playing Bradley on April 20.

The Wildcats beat Buckeye Valley 16-2 on April 15 and Cincinnati Anderson 15-10 on March 27.

Davidson opened league play with losses to Dublin Coffman (21-3 on April 6) and Olentangy Liberty (20-3 on April 13).

—Frank DiRenna

•Jordyn Anderson led the Darby softball team at the plate and in the circle through 11 games.

As a pitcher, Anderson was 8-2 with a 1.86 ERA, 98 strikeouts and 19 walks in 64 innings. She also was batting a team-high .515 with three home runs, 14 RBI, nine runs, one triple, a .541 on-base percentage and a .970 slugging percentage.

The Panthers were 8-3 before playing Marysville on April 15 in their OCC-Cardinal opener.

Other offensive leaders for Darby were Kaitlyn Patrick (.432, 7 RBI, 12 runs, 6 doubles), Bella Molinaro (.395, 7 RBI, 12 runs), Kyrin Enneking (.394, 7 RBI, 6 runs) and Erin Littin (.333, 1 homer, 11 RBI, 8 runs).

—Scott Hennen

•Mason Koons and Max Vosters led the Bradley baseball team on the mound through nine games.

Koons was 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA, 12 strikeouts and two walks in 12 innings. Vosters was 0-2 but had a 1.75 ERA with 10 strikeouts and three walks in 12 innings.

The Jaguars were 5-5 overall and 1-1 in the OCC-Central after defeating Upper Arlington 6-0 on April 14.

Dylan Gray was leading Bradley at the plate with a .615 batting average, four RBI, six runs, five doubles and a .677 on-base percentage. Carter Hanson was batting .310 with five RBI and five runs, and Koons was hitting .300 with three RBI and seven runs.

—Scott Hennen

•McKenzie Hilling was batting .545 to lead the Bradley softball team, which was 0-4 before opening OCC-Central play April 15 against UA.

Hilling also had two home runs and a .583 on-base percentage through four games, while Kelly Conley was batting .400 with a .571 on-base percentage and Taylor Hopkins was hitting .375 with a .444 on-base percentage.

“We had spring break and didn’t start until after spring break (on April 7 with an 11-7 loss to Marysville in eight innings),” coach Kevin Moody said. “We’re young and have kids learning how to play varsity against some of the top teams in the area.”

—Scott Hennen

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports