Hilliard Police Beat: April 23

ThisWeek group

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that injured a 12-year-old girl when the driver of a vehicle crashed into a residence on the 5200 block of Crescent Court early April 13, according to Hilliard police.

The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old Columbus man, was arrested and is charged with aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.

The latter charge stems from the driver not complying with police at the scene, according to the report.

At 12:13 a.m., police received a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a residence.

Upon arrival, witnesses flagged down the responding officer, asking for help, said Andrea Litchfield, a spokeswoman for the Hilliard Division of Police.

A black sedan struck the residence and was “almost completely inside," Litchfield said.

The point of impact was the bedroom of the girl, who was transported to an area hospital with injuries and has since been released, Litchfield said.

An adult male inside the residence also sustained a minor injury, police said.

Four people – an adult male and female and two juveniles – are listed as residents where the incident occurred, according to the report.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor and a blood sample was obtained, and lab results are not expected for a couple of months, Litchfield said.

In other Hilliard police incident reports:

• Seven men between the ages of 29 and 67 were arrested for soliciting between 3:53 and 8:39 p.m. April 15 at a hotel on the 3900 block of Parkway Lane.

The arrests were part of an operation that involved multiple law-enforcement agencies at multiple cities in central Ohio under the direction off the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Litchfield said.

In all, 93 arrests were made as part of Operation 614, a two-day operation which involved more than 20 police agencies and sought to combat human trafficking, according to a press release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

“We want to drive this illegal activity out of Hilliard, and it’s individuals who solicit prostitution online creating the demand. We’re hopeful this operation will not only serve as a deterrent for human trafficking, but will provide assistance to human trafficking victims so they can get connected to advocates and resources. This operation has been another example of the successful partnership between the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in central Ohio,” Hilliard police Chief Robert Fisher said in the release.

Those arrested were charged with engaging in prostitution, as a first-degree misdemeanor, for the first time after House Bill 431 became effective April 12, a new law that also requires offenders to attend a treatment and education program concerning human trafficking, according to the release.• A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 11:45 a.m. April 15 from a vehicle on the 4200 block of Lambert Street. Property loss was reported at $300.

• A purse containing credit cards, keys and $480 was reported stolen at 9:40 p.m. April 15 from the 4100 block of Main Street. Property loss was reported at $640.

• Cellphone chargers were reported stolen between 3 and 3:10 a.m. April 16 from a vehicle on the 3900 block of Kul Circle North. Property loss was reported at $50.

• A 53-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs, a felony, at 11 a.m. April 16 on the 3600 block of Main Street.

• A 30-year-old woman was arrested for possession of drugs, a felony, at 3:35 p.m. April 16 at Cemetery Road and Interstate 270.

• A 24-year-old man was arrested for trafficking in drugs, a felony, at 12:05 a.m. April 18 at Scioto Darby Road and Coventry Manor Way.

–Kevin Corvo/ThisWeek